News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Interesting on Newcastle United ahead of this Chelsea match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game at home to Chelsea.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Chelsea game.

“It’s no coincidence that Chelsea’s performance levels and results are on the up since Reece James returned.

“He’s a phenomenal footballer, one that can do it all – and some may have forgotten that. I’d be stunned if he doesn’t start England’s first game at Euro 2024, let alone make the squad, for which he is 8/13 with Sky Bet. I’d have him closer to 1/7. Silly price.

“James has started three Premier League games this season against Liverpool, Tottenham and Man City – and Chelsea have taken five points while remaining unbeaten. He is a force.

“With an air of vulnerability about Newcastle due to injuries and a packed schedule ahead, it’s no surprise to see the away side so strong in the market for the win at 6/4 with Sky Bet. I’m happy to let that go unbacked though and concentrate on James’ impact when looking for some value in the market.

“I’ve come down on the 5/2 for him to score or assist.

“Mauricio Pochettino has been using James as his attacking outlet down the right with Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling playing more central or from the left, so I’m fully expecting the full-back’s attacking output to rocket in the coming weeks.

“He grabbed an assist in the 4-4 draw with City while going close with two strikes from range in both fixtures with Spurs and Pep Guardiola’s side. And with Newcastle facing problems down the left side of their defence with the absence of Dan Burn, Chelsea should be targeting that area. James can profit.

“SCORE PREDICTION: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 2”

A lot of good stuff in there, as usual, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

However, on this occasion, whilst I agree with a lot of his reasoning as being credible, I don’t agree on the likely conclusion.

In their last home match, Newcastle deservedly won against Arsenal with a high energy performance that stifled Arsenal, who didn’t force Nick Pope into a serious save all game.

With the two week rest for most Newcastle players and the likes of Bruno and Isak set to return, I think NUFC will have an arguably even stronger team out than the one that beat Arsenal.

It is seemingly also easy for the Sky Sports expert and others, to ignore the excellent Newcastle United home record.

If you take out that freak Liverpool win, Newcastle United have won their other five Premier League games at St James’ Park, scoring thirteen goals and conceding just one.

Anything could happen today but the form points to Newcastle United very tough to beat at St James’ Park, which has been the case throughout the two years Eddie Howe has been here.