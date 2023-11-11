News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Interesting on Newcastle United ahead of this Bournemouth match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game at Bournemouth.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Bournemouth v Newcastle game.

“You’d be in line for a bravery award if taking the 4/6 with Sky Bet about Newcastle winning this encounter.

“It’s a price fraught with danger everywhere you look.

“Eddie Howe’s team are a dangerous animal capable of running all over any team in Europe but they rely on high levels of intensity and physicality to produce their best output.

“This is currently a squad running close to empty after back-to-back monster fixtures against Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

“This draining schedule has led to Newcastle having 10 senior players out injured or suspended for this one, including key man Bruno Guimaraes, who is suspended.

“Howe’s side are winless in six Premier League games without the Brazilian with five of those six opponents starting the day in the bottom half of the table.

“Bournemouth have failed to hit the heights expected under Andoni Iraola but their running and pressing stats do continue to offer hope for the manager.

“They rank second for pressures in the final third (behind Tottenham) and second for pressures overall.

“If they can channel this intensity, they could just match Newcastle in key areas.

“The 6/5 with Sky Bet for the Cherries to either win or draw is one of the best bets of the weekend.

“SCORE PREDICTION: Bournemouth 1 Newcastle 0”

A lot of good stuff in there, as usual, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

For some time this match has looked a case of whether the form / better team will have enough to see out yet another win, up against one of the sides with poorest form who are in the relegation zone.

Newcastle United have the best recent form of any team in the Premier League, five wins and two draws in their last seven PL matches.

In contrast, Bournemouth have lost five of their last six PL matches.

Can Eddie Howe’s side summon up the reserves for another huge display?

The injury / unavailable situation is even worse than the Sky Sports man says, as Callum Wilson hasn’t been able to be included in the matchday squad.

Eddie Howe naming a starting eleven of…

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Willock, Almiron, Gordon, Joelinton

On a positive note, eight of these eleven started in that massive brilliant win over Arsenal last Saturday. Whilst Joe Willock came on in that game and played really well, including playing a pivotal role in the winning goal.

The trio missing from those that started against Arsenal are Burn, Bruno and Wilson, who have all been massive players this season.

Their replacements are Willock, Hall and Lewis Miley. The latter two aged only 19 and 17.

Whilst the subs bench sums up perfectly how stretched Newcastle United are. Four subs aged 20 and under, four in their 30s and Krafth the exception, aged 29.

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Livramento, Alex Murphy, Diallo, Parkinson

Anything could happen here but I have a feeling the NUFC players may just prove the Sky Sports expert wrong with his conclusions / predictions.