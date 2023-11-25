Opinion

Sitting amongst the away fans at St James’ Park

I had an article about ticketing published a while back. I always kept my tickets whether it be football or live bands.

The tickets jumbled together, chronicling a social history.

A ticket for a game at St James’ Park alongside a ticket for Athletico Spizz 80 (or were they Spizzenergi by then?).

I still possess those tickets from the eighties (some of them hidden inside programmes) which jog the memory of how me and my older brother would on the odd occasions go to the Newcastle box office and buy away support returns for the seats as a special treat to get out of the standing area.

Strange to believe that away tickets went on general sale when they were returned. Or are the years catching up on me and were the seats right next to the away supporters, simply the last ones to be sold?

The away support seating in the mid-eighties was the end of the East Stand towards the Leazes. The section closest to the away support in the Leazes terracing.

Most away support would simply pay in to the Leazes corner. So, me and my brother enjoyed a few games back then right next to the away support with other Geordies in the adjacent seats.

I remember getting tickets for Arsenal in there! Arsenal!

Another match, Notts Forest didn’t sell many of their seats and I remember being close to an old guy with a massive red and white rosette celebrating being European champions, plus a red and white scarf three times the length of any of Tom Baker’s.

The era of concrete terracing, death trap fencing, but no segregation in the seats, is hard to believe on reflection now.

As were some of the attendances at St. James’ Park towards the end of the eighties. I recall being in the Gallowgate End with my mate Tops from Kenton Bar, Watford if I recall it right, acres of space on the terracing.

The prompt for this article was an article published on The Mag on Wednesday about St James’ Park. The author talks of being in awe of the stadium and rightly so.

In a week’s time we will be in that awesome stadium for the Man U game (strike permitting) but I have been actively educating my son through books and videos and of course my recollections of what it was like back then.

St James’ Park is a special place.

Even when we had the decrepit old West Stand and two open terraces behind the goals, it was the fans inside that made St James’ Park a really special place.