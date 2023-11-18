Opinion

Scouse Mackems Everton get their comeuppance BUT where were the Premier League Septic Six points deductions?

It was 1988 and Newcastle United had recently sold Gazza for a record transfer fee of over £2m.

We had spent most of the money on Dave Beasant, Andy Thorn, John Hendrie and John Robertson.

When we headed to face Everton at Goodison Park, we had high hopes that Newcastle United would have a good season.

How wrong we were.

Everton crushed us and their own recently acquired £2m man Tony Cottee bagged a hat-trick.

It was on this this day that yours truly gave them the nickname the ‘scouse mackems’ and it stuck.

You see, we had received dog’s abuse on our way out of Goodison Park after the game and it had became a bit feisty.

I was a strapping foot soldier back then and I was game for any challenge, confronting them with the spontaneous verbal response of “Come on you scouse mackem ba..ards.”

Myself, my brothers and friends have referred to them as the scouse mackems ever since, and it quickly caught on amongst the Toon Army, the term has endearingly persevered to this day.

I was previously the man who pulled my keys from my pocket in a 0-0 draw at Roker Park in 1985 and invented “Wheeze keys are Theeze.”

I am also the bloke that recently provided the ‘Septic Six’ to our Mag vocabulary.

I say and admit to all this most humbly of course.

So going back to Everton and their current situation, I have got to say that I am absolutely delighted that this awful club have finally been punished for their financial indiscretions.

It should have happened before now though and they should have been playing in the Championship at the end of the 2021/22 season.

There are now teams like Burnley, Leeds, Leicester etc, who must be well aggrieved that it has took so long to punish these sticky Toffees with a points deduction.

However, better late than never I say, and I hope dodgy Everton finally get their ultimate comeuppance at the end of this season.

Lets face it, nobody would miss them because they have been stinking out the Premier League for the best part of the last thirty years.

If we keep our fingers crossed, we may all be treat to a ‘mackem’ derby next season between Sunderland and Everton.

Both teams will always live in the shadow of their more illustrious near neighbours.

So they should find solace in their combined bitter and twisted jealousy.

I am now looking forward to our two meetings against the scouse mackems this season more than ever.

Lets give these irritating mites two good howkings to help them on their way to the Championship.

Manchester City and Chelsea will also have taken note of Everton’s 10 point deduction.

Now that Financial Fair Play is insuring that Newcastle United are having to do everything legitimate and by the book, wouldn’t it be nice if we received the credit that we would undoubtedly deserve if we eventually did get to the very top?

Unfortunately, that would never happen.

The Septic Six of Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and Man City were all willing to bail out less than two years ago to join a European Super League.

That never got off the ground but exposed these greedy charlatans and where was their punishment??? A token fine. Not a single point deducted, shameful!

Newcastle United should always take great pride in being the feared outsiders to such a corrupt cartel.

And we can do without the likes of a once protected species like the scouse mackems of Everton, being anywhere near the same habitat as us.