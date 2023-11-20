Opinion

Scarcely believable tale of two clubs – What happened to Chelsea and Newcastle after Eddie Howe took over

The final home match at St James’ Park before Eddie Howe took charge at Newcastle United, saw Chelsea the visitors.

A Premier League clash on 30 October 2021.

Chelsea following up a 7-0 home win over Norwich, with a 3-0 victory at St James’ Park with temporary boss Graeme Jones in charge of the home side, as the Newcastle United owners looked for Steve Bruce’s replacement.

Unai Emery turned down the job and second on the NUFC owners’ list, Eddie Howe accepted.

Saturday 20 November 2021 was the day of Howe’s first game in charge, it ended Newcastle 3 Brentford 3, which Chelsea smashed Leicester City 3-0 away.

So at 5pm on the day of Eddie Howe’s first Newcastle match in charge, the Premier League table looked like this:

Fair to say that nothing was ever really the same for either Chelsea or Newcastle United since then.

Quite amazing that it is only two years exactly since Eddie Howe started his Newcastle United competitive match schedule in charge.

These past two years have seen the following managers in charge at the two clubs:

Newcastle United

Eddie Howe

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel

Graham Potter

Bruno Saltor (Caretaker)

Frank Lampard

Mauricio Pochettino

Since the day of that Eddie Howe very first match, these have been the respective Premier League records of the two clubs:

Chelsea – Played 76 Won 27 Drawn 24 Lost 25 Points 105 (Average of 1.38 points per PL match)

Newcastle – Played 76 Won 38 Drawn 20 Lost 18 Points 134 (Average of 1.76 points per PL match)

Quite incredible just where Eddie Howe has taken Newcastle United over the course of these past two years.

Similarly, incredible just where the various Chelsea managers (and owners…) have taken their club.

Absolutely staggering once you factor in the dismal starting point Eddie Howe inherited compared to that of Chelsea. The two clubs quite literally at absolute extremes of the Premier League back in November 2021.