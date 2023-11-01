News

Russell Martin put on the spot about future of Newcastle United loan player

Ryan Fraser still has 20 months remaining on his Newcastle United contract and is currently spending this season on loan at Southampton.

He has no permanent future at St James’ Park but what about St Mary’s?

After coming on as a sub and scoring the winner at Hull City eleven days ago, Ryan Fraser declared that he would love to stay at Southampton on a permanent deal.

Now Saints boss Russell Martin has now been put on the spot on the possibility of signing Ryan Fraser permanently at the end of this season.

Asked by the Daily Echo, Martin saying:

“We want good players and we want good characters – Ryan definitely fits into that.

“The fact that he feels the way he feels after a short time here is really brilliant for us as a group of players and staff to show what we are trying to build here.

“People feel like they belong and they want to be a part of it. He is really enjoying himself, his energy has been brilliant over the last few weeks.

“He has been so good in training, he does everything properly whether that’s a passing drill or a warm-up.

“He’s a brilliant professional and he’s been really good for the group. The best thing he can do is carry on doing what he is doing. There will be so much that goes on between now and the end of the season.

“Knowing Ryan and his capabilities, would he be someone that we want as part of the project here for longer than we have him? Of course, but he has to do enough on the pitch to put himself in a position where everyone feels the same.

“Me and him are on the same page. He’s on the same page as the coaching staff. Ryan will only get better.

“He came in trying to get fit, but he’s got through that period now. They are in a place where they understand the detail and their role in the group is solid.

“They just need to keep growing together now and it’s up to us do to that and to make sure they keep learning together. I’m really confident we can put ourselves in a really strong position.”

Obviously it would suit all parties if indeed Ryan Fraser proved to be good enough for Southampton to want to and complete a permanent deal. However, I think the Southampton manager has been very diplomatic here.

The reality is that Ryan Fraser will have to do an awful lot more to persuade Southampton to make the move permanent.

Southampton have risen to fourth in the Championship thanks to a six game unbeaten run, four wins and two draws. However, the Newcastle loan player didn’t start any of those half dozen most recent matches.

Instead, after winning three, drawing one and losing one of their first five games of the season, Ryan Fraser then started all of the next three and Southampton lost all three!

Fraser has contributed bits and pieces from the bench but to get a permanent deal, he will surely have to show enough to be starting regularly and then performing when he gets the chance.