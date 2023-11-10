Opinion

Ruben Neves moving to Newcastle United situation has now got totally out of hand

Ruben Neves signing for Newcastle United.

This is a story now making headlines every single day, indeed, it feels like every hour on many days.

The same story repeated over and over and over again.

Now certain Premier League clubs have put forward an emergency vote that will take place this month, banning any loans coming into Premier League clubs from another club where a PL owner also has another interest.

This scramble to bring in a mid-season temporary rule banning such deals, quite clearly with the express intention of stopping Newcastle United signing Ruben Neves, or indeed any player from one of the four Saudi Pro League clubs that are each 75 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia PIF.

The claim is that Newcastle United due to the recent ban announced for Sandro Tonali, are now looking to get around FFP limitations by getting Ruben Neves on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

The thing is though, where did this Ruben Neves story ever come from?

In this recent frenzy we have seen the same story repeated over and over again, until it very quickly has become stated as simply fact that Newcastle will sign Ruben Neves on loan unless a ban is put in place.

Just look at the BBC Sport homepage yesterday (Thursday 9 November 2023):

BBC Sport stating ‘Newcastle’s move for Neves could be banned in vote’, how do they know Newcastle United are definitely trying to sign the former Wolves player AND only on loan?

They of course don’t.

BBC Sport and all the rest of the media are simply repeating constantly a story that in reality none of them even know what / who the original ‘source’ is.

Ruben Neves has never said anything at all publicly about even having any interest in signing for Newcastle, whether in January 2024 or indeed any transfer window.

Neither club has said anything about any potential deal, loan or permanent.

Nothing from Neves’ agent or indeed anybody else remotely connected to any of the parties if a deal was indeed wanting to be done.

This is the reality, just have a look at what was being said before a ball was even kicked this season, by either Ruben Neves or Newcastle United….

Adam Crafton of The Athletic, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily’s The Saudi Story podcast – 4 August 2023:

“I think one of the looming issues is if in January Bruno Guimaraes has an injury and all of a sudden Ruben Neves rocks up to Newcastle on loan for six months – I think that is the sort of thing the Premier League would struggle with.

“From a regulatory point of view, I don’t think there’s regulations there to stop that.

“I also think other clubs in the league would kick up a big fuss about that.”

This is the thing, the Newcastle United / Ruben Neves conspiracy stories were being written even before the season had started.

That Newcastle United and their owners intended to get around FFP rules by getting Ruben Neves on loan (free) in January, with Al Hilal also majority owned by Saudi Arabia PIF.

The conspiracy theories back then were quite extraordinary, with even claims that Al Hilal would keep paying the Ruben Neves wages whilst he played for Newcastle, to further help NUFC get around FFP rules.

Some people honestly thought / claimed that countless people, especially Ruben Neves, were in on this. The player willing to move to Saudi Arabia then go to Newcastle in January, just for NUFC FFP purposes.

The sense of outrage back then and even worse now, of pundits, journalists, rival fans, all wanting to say how disgraceful this all is by Newcastle United. When actually absolutely nothing has happened with Newcastle and Ruben Neves, nor will it in January.

The media want us all to conveniently forget that this conspiracy tale was dreamt up before the season started NOT when the potential Sandro Tonali ban first came to light months later! Indeed, when Adam Crafton was dreaming up this imaginary tale in August, it was an injury to Bruno that he was putting forward as the potential scenario that would spark a Ruben Neves signing.

This is what passes for journalism these days.

Some journalist(s) makes something up, an imaginary potential scenario, then it is later, at times much later, then repeated by other journalists / media as though it is fact.