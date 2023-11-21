Transfer Market

Ruben Neves loan move to Newcastle United – Now exposed as nonsense all along

Today (Tuesday 21 November 2023), Premier League clubs are meeting to vote to bring in an emergency ban to prevent Newcastle United signing Ruben Neves on loan in January.

They need to get 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs to agree the move, which would see PL clubs banned from signing players on loan from another club where the owner(s) also have a stake / interest.

This unseemly rush to stop Newcastle signing Ruben Neves, the Premier League clubs now exposed for the fools they are.

David Ornstein has shown himself to be the very most reliable journalist when it comes to Newcastle United, breaking NUFC story after story.

The Athletic journalist doing this not just with Newcastle United stories but across the entire Premier League and beyond.

Anyway, David Ornstein with his latest exclusive on Tuesday morning.

The man from The Athletic revealing that contrary the nonsense published elsewhere and repeated by other unscrupulous media, Newcastle United have not been in any negotiations to sign Ruben Neves and indeed, haven’t even made any approach to Al Hilal.

Furthermore, Ornstein actually reveals that his information is that Al Hilal have received no approaches from any club at all for Ruben Neves since signing him in the summer for £47m from Wolves.

This whole conspiracy theory of Ruben Neves heading to Al Hilal, just so he could then come to Newcastle United on loan in January 2024, as part of some overarching grand Saudi Arabia PIF plan to help NUFC get around FFP restrictions, has been laughable.

Various media have claimed that this Ruben Neves story only came about after Sandro Tonali’s ban became public, the story going that Newcastle United would use a Neves loan to cover that ban. However, even back before the season even started, certain journalists were already running stories claiming Newcastle United would in January 2024 sign Ruben Neves on loan AND others from the four Saudi Pro League clubs that the PIF also have a (75%) stake in, if they decided they wanted / needed them.

The whole idea that all of this money was being spent by the Saudi clubs and all of the other elements all in operation, only to enable a cheap loan for Newcastle United potentially in the future, is just amazingly ridiculous.

The reality instead is that David Ornstein reports that Ruben Neves is actually very happy and settled at his new club, having helped them go top of the Saudi Pro League, as well as top of their AFC Champions League group and into the King’s Cup quarter-finals.

Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr are only four points behind Al Hilal after 13 of the 34 rounds of league matches have been played and Ruben Neves is now even more essential to their chances of success this season, as they have lost star signings Neymar and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to serious injuries.