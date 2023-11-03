Opinion

Rio Ferdinand urged to put rescue plan into action

I’m not sure how many readers of The Mag are aware, but the nation is teetering on the brink of a catastrophe, one that could tear apart the very fabric of society.

It isn’t the cost of living crisis, or rising inflation, it’s not even the Covid inquiry, no, it’s the mounting problems facing Manchester United.

The amount of column inches devoted to it since Newcastle United tore them a new one on Wednesday night has to be some kind of record.

Incidentally, not an awful lot being written about how awesome a job our lads did on them.

The nation can relax because I do have a solution to the problem.

Think about it.

A disenchanted fanbase at war with the ownership, a stadium in need of maintenance, a manager seemingly out of his depth unable to get the best from his players and a group of players struggling to find some kind of form. Sound familiar?

That was us about two and a half years ago and who had the answer to our problem, none other than Rio Ferdinand.

He told us that if we weren’t happy, then we should all chip in together and buy out the owner.

Well Rio Ferdinand, me old mate, now’s the time to put your masterplan into action with all your manyou supporting celebrity pals. We wait with bated breath.

Anyway, back to reality.

Watching the match on Wednesday, a few things made me smile.

Sean Longstaff captaining the side, at the end Big Joe walking towards the Toon end, big smile on his face, singing “tell me ma, me ma”, absolutely priceless. Finally, hats off to all the lads and lasses who showed what support is all about.

In Eddie we trust.

HTL