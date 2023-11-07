News

Rio Ferdinand on the Newcastle United v Arsenal post-match – Which side does he fall on?

Rio Ferdinand has been talking about the fallout from Saturday’s match at St James’ Park.

What Mikel Arteta said after the final whistle and then the official statement released by Arsenal the following day.

So which side does Rio Ferdinand come down on?

Rio Ferdinand talking on Vibe With Five – 6 November 2023:

“Arsenal have come out with boxing gloves, UFC gloves on.

“They are coming out and going nuts.

“But you have got to give them an absolute bye when Havertz didn’t get sent off.

“That’s an absolute red card mate.

“It’s not even a query, it is a red card.

“That wasn’t mentioned in the statement after, or the meltdown.

“It is swings and roundabouts these games.

“You win some, you lose some.

“You get some decisions, you don’t get some.

“Havertz hasn’t even been mentioned this weekend [by Arsenal].”

This is the thing.

To divert attention away from both himself and his team’s failings, Mikel Arteta claiming (see below) that Arsenal had been the victims of something so much worse than anybody else has ever experienced in the past, then to make matters so much worse, his club issuing that shocking statement (see below).

When even Rio Ferdinand goes so far as saying your behaviour is embarrassing, then I think fair to say that it is!

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal simply had some decisions that didn’t go their way, the same as Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

As Rio Ferdinand indicates, by far the very worst decision in this match was giving Kai Harverz a yellow and not a red, for his cowardly assault on Sean Longstaff, where it was simply by luck and by fractions that the Newcastle player wasn’t seriously injured.

Mikel Arteta speaking after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – 4 November 2023:

“It was embarrassing what happened and how the goal stands.

“I had 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It is an absolute disgrace.

“If there was a team looking to win the game today it was Arsenal.

“Embarrassing what happened, how this goal stands, in the Premier League, this league we say is the best in the world.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed.

“It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here.

“We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week.

“When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.

“The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough.

“I feel embarrassed to be part of this.

“It’s a disgrace, that’s what it is.

“It’s a disgrace.

“We have to talk about how the hell this goal stands.

“I feel embarrassed but I have to be the one to come here and defend the club and ask for help.

“Again, I feel embarrassed.”

Arsenal official statement – 5 November 2023:

‘Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.

We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park.

The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.

We support the ongoing efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands.’