Richard Keys gives his opinion on Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Hmmm

Richard Keys has been reflecting on the match at St James’ Park.

Saturday’s game ending Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1.

This is what Richard Keys found to say about it…

Richard Keys writing on his personal blog – 27 November 2023:

“Just when it looked as though Chelsea might be turning a corner they showed their true selves again at Newcastle.

“They were awful.

“Pochettino was right.

“‘We were soft in every challenge’, he said.

“‘Not ready to compete’.

“Well I’m sorry Mauricio, whose fault is that? Who is supposed to prepare them?

“Oh, and I read that Chelsea are preparing a £100m+ January bid for Victor Osinhem.

“Having spent £1b under Todd Boehly – how?

“I’m sure Everton will be watching closely.

“On that subject – what a shame the Goodison response to last week’s events wasn’t to create a rip-roaring atmosphere that would’ve inspired their own team and rattled United.

“I thought the demonstration was limp and set the wrong tone. Everton played the same way.”

Now I have seen a lot of this, those in the media and others, talking about how bad Chelsea were on Saturday.

Not many of them so keen to point to the fact that Newcastle United having been so good, might have been just possibly the key factor in Chelsea ending up looking so poor?

All the talk beforehand was of how brilliant Chelsea clearly are now, as ‘proved’ by scoring four against both Spurs and Man City in their two previous games.

Apart from that freak last ten minutes in the Liverpool match, Newcastle United had won their other five Premier League matches at St James’ Park this season, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one. Now it is (leaving aside the freak Liverpool match) six wins with 17 goals scored and just two conceded.

Newcastle United defended far better than Spurs and Man City AND relentlessly pressured Chelsea at the other end, that pressing helped lead to all of the first three NUFC goals AND the two yellows that added up to a red for Reece James.

This was far far more of a game that Newcastle United won, rather than one that Chelsea lost.

As for that Everton v Man U match, I actually agree with Richard Keys.

Watching on TV, the protesting the Everton fans chose to do, certainly helped Man U and not their own side. I think it was quite literally an own goal and played a significant part in that loss, as they increasingly look more and more like relegation candidates.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports