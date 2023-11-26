Opinion

Revisiting what all the ‘experts’ predicted would happen with Newcastle v Chelsea – This is Glorious

The days leading up to Newcastle v Chelsea were interesting.

As I read ‘expert’ after ‘expert’ predicting what we were going to see happen.

To be honest, the more and more I read about this Newcastle v Chelsea match, the more and more I thought I must have just awoke from a coma and these last couple of years hadn’t happened.

The more I read the more this felt like a Mike Ashley pub team managed by Steve Bruce, up against a 1970 Brazil side managed by one of the true all-time greats of football management.

It felt like Newcastle United were just lucky to be even on the same pitch as these all conquering Kings Road greats.

I honestly didn’t see one ‘expert’ predicting a win for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

I have revisited a few of these laughable characters, seeing what they had to say ahead of Newcastle v Chelsea…

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport:

“The Premier League returns at the weekend of course and it is as intriguing a round of games as we have had so far.

“Faltering Newcastle face a revived Chelsea.”

(My observation(s): Newcastle in their last eight PL games have five wins and only one defeat, plus defeated Man City in the cup, facing a ‘revived’ Chelsea who in their last three PL matches had lost 2-0 at home to Brentford, won eventually against nine man Spurs, then got a home draw against Man City)

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Chelsea game.

“It’s no coincidence that Chelsea’s performance levels and results are on the up since Reece James returned.

“He’s a phenomenal footballer, one that can do it all – and some may have forgotten that. I’d be stunned if he doesn’t start England’s first game at Euro 2024, let alone make the squad.. He is a force.

“With an air of vulnerability about Newcastle due to injuries and a packed schedule ahead, it’s no surprise to see the away side so strong in the market…

“I’ve come down on the 5/2 for him [Reece James] to score or assist.

“Mauricio Pochettino has been using James as his attacking outlet down the right with Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling playing more central or from the left, so I’m fully expecting the full-back’s attacking output to rocket in the coming weeks.

“He grabbed an assist in the 4-4 draw with City while going close with two strikes from range in both fixtures with Spurs and Pep Guardiola’s side. And with Newcastle facing problems down the left side of their defence with the absence of Dan Burn, Chelsea should be targeting that area. James can profit.

“SCORE PREDICTION: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 2”

(My observation(s): Reece James is so overrated, especially by himself! The Chelsea captain(???) has a permanent sulking face you could never tire of slapping. He is an ok player and no more. Goals and assists? Well he certainly did his best to assist Newcastle to a few goals yesterday!)

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power ahead of Newcastle v Chelsea:

“Newcastle have got all sorts of injury problems and they looked knackered when they lost at Bournemouth.

“Chelsea are on the up and that was a fab game, that 4-4 draw against Manchester City.

“I’m going to go for Chelsea.

“Whisper it, but it looks like they might have turned the corner.

“Prediction: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 2”

(My observation(s): So negative about Newcastle, so many only wanting to talk about Bournemouth when Newcastle were knackered, not what NUFC had accomplished before that. As for Chelsea, the only wins they have had in the Premier League this season AND is still the case, is beating nine man Spurs and three of the current bottom six!)

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“Newcastle looked really jaded in their defeat by Bournemouth before the international break.

“They have got some injured players back in contention, including Alexander Isak, but the question is how fit are they, and how much has changed in two weeks?

“It’s a similar story with Chelsea, who could hand Christopher Nkunku his debut but, if that happens, it will probably be off the bench.

“There are signs they have turned a corner and they were so impressive at times against Manchester City but you can’t rely on them to play well again here.

“To be honest, I feel like giving up when it comes to making predictions about Chelsea games anyway – I get their scores wrong every week, so I am ready to be proved wrong again here.

“Prediction: Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1”

(My observation(s): One of the less daft forecasters BUT again, only looking at negatives for Newcastle United. Rather than a team who had won five of their six PL home match, scoring 13 goals in the five wins with only one goal conceded)

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Chelsea are starting to adapt to Mauricio Pochettino’s style.

“They are able to give any side a run for their money at this point.

“I think Chelsea have to stick with Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer in attack. Sterling and Palmer have been in great form and they will be key here once again.

“Despite all that, Newcastle at home are always up for any challenge and I see this game ending in a draw.

“Predicted scoreline: Newcastle United 1-1 Chelsea.”

(My observation(s): Maybe surprisingly, Paul Merson another of the ‘less daft’ forecasters but he also fixated with Chelsea ‘in great form’ based on so little! At least he gets it right with ‘Newcastle at home are always up for any challenge’)

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1 – Saturday 25 November 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 13, Lascelles 60, Joelinton 61, Gordon 83

Chelsea:

Sterling 23, James 73 red card

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Chelsea 7 (6) Newcastle 14 (6)

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 (4) Newcastle 5 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 52,227 (Chelsea 3,000)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (Dummett 86), Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Diallo 90+2), Joelinton, Almiron (Alex Murphy 87), Gordon (Ndiweni 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 81)

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Parkinson

