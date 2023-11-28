News

PSG Official Announcement – The 19 PSG players named in squad for Newcastle United match

The PSG players in the matchday squad have been announced.

Luis Enrique naming 19 PSG players he will be relying on against Newcastle United.

The 9pm local time (8pm in UK) kick-off is a massive match for both, the game could be make or break for both clubs.

PSG Official Announcement – 28 November 2023:

Check out the 19-man squad picked by Luis Enrique ahead of Paris v Newcastle.

2 – Achraf Hakimi

4 – Manuel Ugarte

7 – Kylian Mbappé

8 – Fabiàn Ruiz

9 – Gonçalo Ramos

10 – Ousmane Dembélé

11 – Marco Asensio

15 – Danilo

17 – Vitinha

19 – Lee Kang-In

21 – Lucas Hernandez

23 – Randal Kolo Muani

26 – Nordi Mukiele

28 – Carlos Soler

29 – Bradley Barcola

30 – Alexandre Letellier

37 – Milan Skriniar

80 – Arnau Tenas

99 – Gianluigi Donnarumma

For Newcastle United…

These are the 18 Newcastle United players who have travelled to Paris, with three goalkeepers and fifteen outfield players (including five teenagers):

Goalkeepers:

Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius

Defenders:

Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento

Midfielders:

Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, James Huntley

Strikers:

Alexander Isak, Ben Parkinson, Michael Ndiweni