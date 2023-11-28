PSG Official Announcement – The 19 PSG players named in squad for Newcastle United match
The PSG players in the matchday squad have been announced.
Luis Enrique naming 19 PSG players he will be relying on against Newcastle United.
The 9pm local time (8pm in UK) kick-off is a massive match for both, the game could be make or break for both clubs.
PSG Official Announcement – 28 November 2023:
Check out the 19-man squad picked by Luis Enrique ahead of Paris v Newcastle.
2 – Achraf Hakimi
4 – Manuel Ugarte
7 – Kylian Mbappé
8 – Fabiàn Ruiz
9 – Gonçalo Ramos
10 – Ousmane Dembélé
11 – Marco Asensio
15 – Danilo
17 – Vitinha
19 – Lee Kang-In
21 – Lucas Hernandez
23 – Randal Kolo Muani
26 – Nordi Mukiele
28 – Carlos Soler
29 – Bradley Barcola
30 – Alexandre Letellier
37 – Milan Skriniar
80 – Arnau Tenas
99 – Gianluigi Donnarumma
For Newcastle United…
These are the 18 Newcastle United players who have travelled to Paris, with three goalkeepers and fifteen outfield players (including five teenagers):
Goalkeepers:
Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius
Defenders:
Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento
Midfielders:
Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, James Huntley
Strikers:
Alexander Isak, Ben Parkinson, Michael Ndiweni
