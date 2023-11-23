News

PSG confirm 6 players will miss Newcastle United match – Seventh is a massive doubt

A Thursday update on PSG players ahead of the Newcastle United match on Tuesday.

A huge game that could largely determine the two clubs’ futures in this season’s competition.

When it comes to PSG players set to miss the Newcastle United game, there are now at least six out for sure.

Exciting young midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery definitely won’t be on the pitch, he made his debut for France and scored against Gibraltar, only to then pick up a bad ankle injury which will keep him out for some time.

Whilst PSG Captain Marquinhos will also be missing for sure.

The 29 year old was forced off in Brazil’s Tuesday night defeat to Argentina and he was said to be a major doubt.

Now PSG have put an official statement today (Thursday 23 November) about their captain, ‘Victim of a small injury to his right hamstring, Marquinhos will remain in treatment for 10 days.’

This means he will definitely miss the PSG Ligue 1 match against Monaco on Friday and more importantly, the Champions League clash with Newcastle United, now only five days away.

So Warren Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Sergio Rico, Marco Ascensio and Keylor Navas all definitely miss the Newcastle game.

Whilst Presnel Kimpembe is also a major doubt and very difficult to see how there is any chance of him starting on Tuesday. The defender ruptured his Achilles tendon nine months ago and whilst his recovery is said to be going well, after not a single minute of football since February, the idea of throwing him straight back into such a massive match as the Newcastle one sounds ‘unlikely’ to say the least.

Like Newcastle United, PSG have got a very busy schedule of matches and I can’t see them putting their captain at unnecessary risk.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports