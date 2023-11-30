Opinion

PSG Away – We’d heard loads of rumours about the kind of welcome we’d get…

After our fine 4-1 win owa Chelsea on Saturday, it was a quick turnaround.

Seeing me, Phil T and Chrissy Numbers on the 8am train out of the central, heading to Paris via Kings Cross (special mention to Dean taxis for not turning up and me just making our train).

Smooth journey to Paris on the Eurostar with me even having time to pick up Monty an early Christmas present via duty free!!!

We arrive in Paris and check into our hotel, then head out to sample the bars and restaurants of Montmartre.

Everything is going fine, then we start to get messages through on our phones that the PSG Ultras plan to target toon fans in Corcorans bar, which just happens to be the where we are drinking.

Cue ‘panic’ amongst the lads, as we take ‘shelter’ in the back of Cochranes bar.

Turns out Corcorans is a franchise chain and we are in the other one. Not the one that got attacked.

However, from hearing second hand reports, storm in a tea cup springs to mind.

So next day off to the match and my first time at the Parc de prance (intentional pun). Imagine if our ground had been built like the entire east stand!!!

Ends 1-1 and my personal opinion on the penalty, sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t. Just glad we didn’t go down the Arsenal route of self-entitlement.

Before we travelled to Paris we’d heard loads of rumours about the kind of welcome we’d get. Personally, I found the French in the bars, restaurants and in general, very welcoming.

Unfortunately, this was all spoiled when Wilks got dipped on the Wednesday morning on our way back to Gard du Nord.

Eventually arriving back in the toon just to hear the dark side had succumbed to the giants of European football… Huddersfield Town, still enjoying your six in a row.

Roll on Man Utd.