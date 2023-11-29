Opinion

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all of the Newcastle United players

A brilliant performance, the game ending PSG 1 Newcastle 1.

Very tough to take what happened when we reached 90 minutes, both the length of added time and that penalty decision.

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after PSG 1 Newcastle 1.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 10

Had a fantastic game and showed why he is by far England’s best goalkeeper for me.

Save after save you’d maybe expect him to make but that one from Barcola is up with the best I’ve seen from NUFC keepers.

I honestly can’t believe he doesn’t get into the England squad.

Trippier – 9.5

Mbappe didn’t get a look in when he was on the left hand side.

He and Almiron were brilliant.

Calm and composed on the ball too.

Lascelles – 10

His finest hour in an NUFC shirt by far.

Scooped up everything. Positional sense was exemplary.

We know he’s far better BUT you wouldn’t expect Botman to just walk back into the side.

Schar – 9

Another one who was brilliant but did have one or two moments (hence the 9).

Didn’t cope with Mbappe as well as the others in moments which could easily have led to PSG goals but still a stellar display.

Livramento – 10

Yet to show me that he’s not one of the best full backs in world football.

I have no clue but I bet if you took the average of all of my ratings he’d be at the lowest a 9/10 every game.

Huge for the first goal and defensively magnificent.

Bruno – 9.5

Pondered giving him a 10 but I just thought he let himself go in the last 8 mins.

He looked absolutely knackered to be fair to him but we were just screaming for a tiny bit of composure on the ball.

Joelinton – 8.5

Picked up an early yellow card and that seemed to just pull him back a little in terms of stamping his authority on the game.

A great performance nonetheless.

Miley – 8.5

I’d give him a 10 if I was marking him on being a 17 year old making their Champions League debut away to PSG.

Marking him like everyone else is a compliment really.

Cool, calm, composed. Could be a mainstay in the team for 20 years if he’s managed properly.

Almiron – 10

Along with Lascelles, his finest game in an NUFC shirt.

Worked his socks off and was for me our most influential player at both ends of the pitch.

Gordon – 8.5

Gave us a great attacking outlet and worked his socks off quite often to get back but he still has a lot of maturing to do defensively.

Could have won the game for us if it wasn’t for a scandalous foul and a poor touch.

Isak – 8

Did his job, put the ball in the back of the net and you have to be in the right position at the right time but 8 does feel a little generous.

First touch was really bad and he just doesn’t look fit.

Like a few others who have been carrying injuries, he looked scared to open his legs full stride just in case…

Eddie Howe – 10

Not just for the way he has got this team set up but his grace and decorum following the game is a shining example for our club and to the kids watching.

Stats via BBC Sport:

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

