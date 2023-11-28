Opinion

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

PSG 1 Newcastle 1 – Tuesday 28 November 8pm

What can you say?

Newcastle United were superb and didn’t deserve that at the end, never eight minutes time to be added and never in a million years was that a penalty.

Nat Seaton:

‘A privilege to be at the Parc Des Princes tonight.

11 players who gave their all (no surprise no subs) for over 100 minutes.

Maybe we wouldn’t have sat back as we did if we’d had more of the squad available.

Before the start I would have taken a draw but it’s so hard to take with how they got their goal.

So proud of the performance, players and fans can hold their heads up high and we live to fight on in the Champions League.’

Paul Patterson:

‘Great effort.

Take it on the chin and move on to Man Utd.’

Jamie Smith:

‘I feel sick.

There was never 8 minutes of added time and that was never a penalty. How completely utterly shocking.

On balance of course, PSG will argue they deserved a share of the points. I feel we maybe sat in a bit early and couldn’t get hold of the ball for the agonising last 20 minutes.

All is far from lost.

If we beat Milan, PSG must win in Dortmund to deny us a place in the next round.

Given that a Paris win would deny the Germans top spot in the group they may well run into a similar disciplined display as we have run into the past couple of rounds.

A stunning performance to be proud of and cruelly denied a famous win.

Hopefully Galatasaray give Man U a good softening up for the weekend.

Well done lads.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘What a performance. Only to be undone by VAR.

I thought the referee had been great until the the 98th minute and then he made THAT decision?

Absolutely shocking but we are still in it and I am so proud of the lads.

Bring on Milan. HTL.’

Simon Ritter:

David Punton:

‘Cruel game is football and you have to feel we’ve been robbed of a famous victory in Paris right at the death.

So harsh. It was never a penalty in a million years.

The ref, who actually had been decent, checks the monitor and still bloody gives it.

We leave intact but cruelly denied the win.

That so so close to something really special.

The fine lines in football are surreal at times.’

Bazoox:

‘Pinned back at the death by the awful and dodgy VAR.

Eddie Howe should be given the Freedom of the City.

I had been confident all day and this team rarely lets me or anyone else down.

Proud of our team and everything still to play for against Milan at St James’ Park.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘Sign of the times when the PSG fans celebrate getting a draw against us, when they have a near impossible task in their next game vs Huddersfield.

Whoops, that’s owa neighbours from down the road.

Pope MOTM.’

Billy Miller:

‘Incredible, exhausting performance spoiled by a shocking decision right at the death.

It’s all going down to the last day in this amazing group.

Progression would have been in our hands but for that absolute travesty.

Still, the lads can be proud.

I just hope we’ve got enough in the tank for the weekend.’

GToon:

‘We were brilliant to a man but you just knew they would get a “penalty”.

Robbed but proud of the performance.

Tino! What a player!!!’

Brian Standen:

‘Total pride!

Ref was brilliant….. until that!!’

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

‘Just plain robbery.

For the effort, intelligence and commitment to the cause the lads deserved to win that.

To fight like that without anyone to bring off the bench is heroic.

They deserve major backing on Saturday.

We’ve all had awful decisions go against us but that leaves a really sour taste.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 24

PSG:

Mbappe 90+8 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 72% Newcastle 28%

Total shots were PSG 31 Newcastle 5

Shots on target were PSG 7 Newcastle 2

Corners were PSG 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Szymon Marciniak

Newcastle team v PSG:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Unused subs:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

