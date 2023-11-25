Opinion

Problem is that Newcastle United supporters’ demands are unrealistic – Eamon Dunphy

Eamon Dunphy has been writing about Newcastle United.

The article was actually written two weeks ago but a friend has only just now sent me it to have a look at.

The Eamon Dunphy piece is actually really good overall, most of it praising how well Newcastle United have done these past couple of years and the improvement shown, though the main praise, quite rightly, is for Eddie Howe.

Here are a couple of brief excerpts, with as you can see, Eamon Dunphy saying Eddie Howe would be a ‘smart choice’ to get the England job when Southgate leaves.

I totally agree that Howe would be perfect for England but thankfully I can’t see any way he would take the job, as he has such a great project at Newcastle United and clearly he’s desperate to show what he can do in club football. So personally, I think maybe ten years from now could be the right time for England, if Eddie Howe is interested.

Anyway, as I say, this Eamon Dunphy piece was very good overall, however, there is one line here that stands out for all the wrong reasons…

Eamon Dunphy writing in the Irish Star – 10 November 2023:

‘Southgate’s contract runs out next year — and England may be looking for a new manager for the 2026 World Cup campaign. Who will the new man be?

The favorite to succeed Southgate is Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. I think it would be a smart choice as Howe is the real deal.

He showed that at Bournemouth, and he’s doing well with Newcastle United too. Howe came in on the back of the Saudi takeover, and he has made some smart signings.

But it’s not as if Newcastle have broken the bank, or lured global superstars to Tyneside. Newcastle were in the Championship as recently as 2017 and, when the Saudis took over two years ago, they were in a relegation dogfight — with just 10 points from 15 games.’

‘Newcastle are a big club in terms of support — largely due to it being a one-club city — and it can have an impact on the pitch. But creating a winning mentality is far from easy when the weight of history is so great.

Newcastle haven’t won a trophy in over 50 years and haven’t won a domestic prize since the FA Cup in 1955, so the supporters’ demands are unrealistic. This is a club whose self-image is at odds with reality. The last major trophy the club won was the Inter-City Fairs’ Cup in 1969.’

The part I am referring to of course is ‘…so the supporters’ demands are unrealistic’, when Eamon Dunphy is talking about Newcastle United fans.

In the article, Eamon Dunphy doesn’t actually say what the Newcastle fans are demanding, or more correctly, what Eamon Dunphy believes Newcastle fans are demanding. Or what he chooses to believe…

This is the thing.

A false narrative (Definition – ‘A commonly held belief that is based on incorrect or incomplete information’) has been conjured up by some / many in the media and then gets simply repeated by countless other journalists / media, until it becomes ‘fact’.

I think fair to assume that Eamon Dunphy believes / is meaning that the Newcastle United fanbase is demanding / taking for granted that our club will now be winning trophies, with expectations of competing for the Premier League, Champions League etc etc.

Well, I doubt very many of you, if any, reading this, are demanding or expecting that.

Eamon Dunphy and others, choose to believe stuff that they said and written in other media and / or what ‘some’ supposed NUFC fans are saying on social media.

Take this season for example.

I think fair to say that the overwhelming majority of Newcastle United fans before this season kicked off, would think a great season this time would have been qualifying from their Champions League group for the knockout stages and qualifying again for Champions League next season, which may need top four or top five.

I don’t know any NUFC fan who was demanding or expecting we win anything this season, never mind the Premier League or Champions League.

Reality is that we all believe that quite clearly Newcastle have MORE chance now than under Mike Ashley of being successful and even winning stuff, BUT, that isn’t exactly difficult as under Ashley there was NO hope.