Premier League top four chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United thrash Chelsea

The race for the Premier League top four places is underway.

The thirteenth round of PL fixtures now complete.

When it comes to who else will finish Premier League top four, an ever changing picture.

This is the newly updated Premier League table on Tuesday 28 November 2023 after Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to this latest Newcastle United result and the other outcomes this weekend in PL matches?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season:

Finish top four:

1/50 Man City

1/8 Arsenal

1/6 Liverpool

15/8 Newcastle United

5/2 Tottenham

100/30 Aston Villa

5/1 Man Utd

15/2 Chelsea

9/1 Brighton

So Newcastle United are now once again one of the most fancied quartet to finish Premier League top four, as Tottenham now finding it tougher.

Finish Premier League top six:

1/100 Man City

1/50 Arsenal

1/40 Liverpool

1/3 Newcastle United

1/2 Tottenham

4/7 Aston Villa

11/10 Man Utd

9/5 Chelsea

9/4 Brighton

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win Group F:

5/4 PSG

11/8 Dortmund

8/1 AC Milan

9/1 Newcastle United

Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify from Group F:

1/3 PSG

1/2 Dortmund

6/4 AC Milan

9/4 Newcastle United