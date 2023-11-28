Premier League top four chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United thrash Chelsea
The race for the Premier League top four places is underway.
The thirteenth round of PL fixtures now complete.
When it comes to who else will finish Premier League top four, an ever changing picture.
This is the newly updated Premier League table on Tuesday 28 November 2023 after Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1:
So how have the punters and bookies reacted to this latest Newcastle United result and the other outcomes this weekend in PL matches?
Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season:
Finish top four:
1/50 Man City
1/8 Arsenal
1/6 Liverpool
15/8 Newcastle United
5/2 Tottenham
100/30 Aston Villa
5/1 Man Utd
15/2 Chelsea
9/1 Brighton
So Newcastle United are now once again one of the most fancied quartet to finish Premier League top four, as Tottenham now finding it tougher.
Finish Premier League top six:
1/100 Man City
1/50 Arsenal
1/40 Liverpool
1/3 Newcastle United
1/2 Tottenham
4/7 Aston Villa
11/10 Man Utd
9/5 Chelsea
9/4 Brighton
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to win Group F:
5/4 PSG
11/8 Dortmund
8/1 AC Milan
9/1 Newcastle United
Listed below are the general Champions League odds to qualify from Group F:
1/3 PSG
1/2 Dortmund
6/4 AC Milan
9/4 Newcastle United
