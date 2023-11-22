News

Premier League teams number of club-trained minutes – Newcastle United surprisingly high

Premier League teams, which clubs have the most ‘club-trained’ players turning out for them?

A new study has looked at 60 different leagues around the World.

However, we are just concentrating on the 20 Premier League teams.

The CIES Football Observatory report has looked at the percentage of domestic league minutes played by club-trained footballers during the current season.

Club-trained players are those who spent at least three years between the ages of 15 and 21 years in their club of employment (seasons of their 15th and 21st birthdays included).

This is how the club-trained table currently looks for Premier League teams after 12 rounds of matches:

As you can, Newcastle United are, maybe surprisingly, sixth highest amongst the 20 Premier League teams this season, with 11% of the PL minutes played by ‘club-trained’ players.

With four different Newcastle United players making up that 11% of minutes, the average age of the four having been 20.8 years of age.

Those four NUFC players appear to be:

Sean Longstaff – 8 Premier League starts and 4 PL appearances off the bench.

Elliot Anderson – 4 Premier League starts and 5 PL appearances off the bench.

Lewis Miley – 1 Premier League start and 0 PL appearances off the bench.

Ben Parkinson – 0 Premier League starts and 1 PL appearance off the bench.

Sean Longstaff turned 26 last month, Elliot Anderson had his 21st birthday this month, Lewis Miley is 17 and Ben Parkinson 18.

Paul Dummett would also be included if he played any PL minutes this season, whilst I think the same with Mark Gillespie. Dan Burn though left NUFC as a kid before getting in three years between the ages of 15 and 21.

With many of these other clubs, I am guessing a fair few minutes are due to players who they have taken away from other clubs at an early age.

Newcastle United now attacking from all angles and trying to catch up after all the Mike Ashley wasted years.

Amongst the many initiatives, Dan Ashworth seeing a huge push to recruit the best young talent both locally and further afield. In just recent months we have seen the likes of England youth players Leo Shahar and Trevan Sanusi attracted away from Wolves and Birmingham respectively. That process just going to grow and grow as NUFC try to compete.