Premier League player of the month – Newcastle United star nominated for November 2023 award

This Newcastle United star has been nominated for the November 2023 Premier League player of the month award.

Anthony Gordon one of the six put up for a public vote.

Another outstanding month of contributions from the England (Under 21…) and Newcastle United star.

Official Premier League announcement – 30 November 2023:

Six players have been shortlisted for the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award after producing outstanding performances in November 2023, and you can help choose who wins.

To vote, go to the EA SPORTS website and select your favourite player from the shortlist before 12:00 GMT on Monday 4 December.

The public vote will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be announced next week.

Jeremy Doku (Man City)

P3 W1 D2 L0 G1 A4

The Manchester City winger equalled the Premier League record for assists in a single match, setting up four goals, and scoring another, in a magnificent display against AFC Bournemouth. He also completed 21 dribbles in November, 10 more than any other player.

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)

P3 W2 D0 L1 G2 A1

Gordon was in electric form across the month, netting the winner that ended Arsenal’s unbeaten start to 2023/24, before scoring a goal and producing an assist in a 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

Thomas Kaminski (Luton)

P3 W1 D1 L1 S15 CS0

Luton Town’s No 1 made more saves in the Premier League in November than any other goalkeeper. His 15 stops included stunners against Liverpool, Manchester United and Crystal Palace, with the performance in the latter helping Luton to their first Premier League home win.

Harry Maguire (Man Utd)

P3 W3 D0 L0 G0 A0 CS3

The centre-half enjoyed a remarkable return to form, playing every minute as Man Utd enjoyed a perfect November, helping them to three wins without conceding.

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

P3 W1 D1 L1 G2 A1

Sterling excelled in November, scoring or assisting in each of Chelsea’s three matches. The winger produced an assist in a 4-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur, scored against former club Man City in an epic 4-4 draw and netted a fantastic free-kick at Newcastle.

Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth)

P3 W2 D0 L1 G2 A0

The 24-year-old winger was integral in helping AFC Bournemouth move away from the bottom three with two wins from three November matches, including a 2-0 victory over Newcastle. Tavernier finished the month with two goals in a 3-1 win at Sheffield United.