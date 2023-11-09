News

Premier League Independent Key Incidents Panel – Decisions made public on 3 Newcastle v Arsenal incidents

The Newcastle v Arsenal drama has continued to play out.

Some humiliating stuff from Mikel Arteta and Arsenal really showing themselves up.

The FA belatedly calling them to account, having given them three days to explain their behaviour before The FA decide whether any punishment is due following their embarrassing actions.

Now an extra strand has been added to the debate.

The Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incidents Panel have met and amongst other things, deliberated and voted on whether three key moments in the Newcastle v Arsenal match had each ended up with the correct outcome from the match officials and VAR.

The independent panel has five members, made up of three former players and/or coaches, plus one representative each from the Premier League and PGMOL.

It was set up at the start of the 2022/23 season to try and give an independent assessment of decision making, rather than relying on the views of PGMOL, or the clubs themselves.

The judgement of the panel is intended to provide an arm’s-length assessment of all major match incidents across the Premier League.

Now ESPN have the exclusive on the Newcastle v Arsenal match.

They have reported that they have seen the latest report from the Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incidents Panel, which includes their verdict on the Newcastle v Arsenal decisions.

This is what ESPN report was the panel’s decision on each of the three incidents:

The winning goal

‘Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was furious that Anthony Gordon’s winning goal was allowed to stand by referee Stuart Attwell, with three separate VAR checks for the ball being out of play, a foul on Gabriel by Joelinton and offside against the goal scorer. On all three checks the VAR, Andy Madley, could not find conclusive evidence of an offence.

The panel’s findings, seen by ESPN, said on a 4-1 vote that “although Joelinton does have his hands on Gabriel, there isn’t enough to award a foul as Gabriel had made an action to play the ball before any contact,” while also upholding the view there wasn’t enough proof to cancel the goal on the two factual offences.’

Kai Havertz – Yellow or red card?

‘However, the panel was unanimous that Kai Havertz should have been sent off for Arsenal in the 36th minute for his challenge on Sean Longstaff as it was “a very dangerous challenge and the type of tackle that needs to be eradicated” — a decision which would have altered the direction of the game.’

Bruno Guimaraes – Should have been a red card for Jorginho incident?

‘Bruno Guimarães’ arm to the head of Arsenal’s Jorginho in the 45th minute was also a missed red card, but on a split 3-2 decision.’