Premier League form table updated ahead of Newcastle United v Manchester United – Interesting

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of the weekend’s action.

Newcastle United hoping to make it six home Premier League victories in a row after that 4-1 hammering of Chelsea on Saturday..

Eddie Howe’s returning now from Champions League action in Paris.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United hosting Man U on Saturday:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 4 Palace 0

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2

Then the same for Man U and their last six PL matches:

Everton 0 Man U 3

Man U 1 Luton 0

Fulham 0 Man U 1

Man U 0 Man City 3

Sheff Urd 1 Man U 2

Man U 2 Brentford 1

As you can see, Newcastle United now sixth in this newly updated Premier League form table.

NUFC with eleven points from three wins, two draws and that one defeat at Bournemouth. Thirteen goals scored and seven conceded.

Whilst Man U are top of the form table!

With fifteen points from five wins, no draws and just the one defeat. Nine goals scored and five conceded.

Fair to say that Man U haven’t been totally convincing though and these win have come against teams currently in the bottom half of the table.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on Thursday 30 November 2023:

Actually, if you extend the Premier League form table to the last nine matches, the records of the two clubs are:

Newcastle United: Played 9 Won 6 Drawn 2 Lost 1 Goals For 24 Goals Against 7 (Points 20)

Man U: Played 9 Won 6 Drawn 0 Lost 3 Goals For 11 Goals Against 9 (Points 18)

I know it is always a big game against this lot but it feels a pivotal one, though that was the case last weekend as well…

A victory on Saturday for Newcastle, if then followed by Tottenham losing at Man City on Sunday, would then see NUFC up to fifth.