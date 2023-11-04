Opinion

Premier League fixtures on weekend – Newcastle United perspective on these games elsewhere

Looking at these Premier League fixtures this weekend.

Seeing the other games from a Newcastle United perspective.

Eddie Howe and his players with yet another big game, this time home to Arsenal.

As a Newcastle United fan, have a look at this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and have a think about what you’d like to happen and what is likely in terms of results:

This is how the table looks on Saturday before this weekend’s Premier League fixtures are played:

My Conclusions

A very interesting one to kick off the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Man U are on the ropes and Erik ten Hag just waiting to receive the knockout blow.

Fulham are a bit in and out this season but a 1-1 draw at Brighton in their most recent PL game, shows they are no mugs. The way Man U are at the minute, if Fulham go a goal up then they could well collapse again, here’s hoping.

Brighton are suffering a bit as injuries bite during a busy fixture schedule. Everton have managed to crawl out of the relegation zone. Maybe a game Brighton need to be winning if they are to have hopes of repeating last season’s league position and points. Looks like a draw to me.

Bournemouth were grateful for a very narrow 2-1 win over Burnley last weekend but on the road have conceded 11 goals in four away games and picked up only one point. Man City surely going to improve their points and goal difference today.

Villa have won all five at home but only two from five away. They could well win at Forest but I fancy a draw.

The other game on Sunday sees Liverpool visit Luton and difficult to see anything but an away win. Luton have looked a little but more competitive in recent matches but you’d be a brave man (or woman) to bet on them or Sheffield United staying up this season.

The Premier League fixtures conclude on Monday and Spurs v Chelsea a huge game for both sides.

It is laughable just how hyped Chelsea continue to be by their London-centric media mates, despite their results still so woeful. Brentford won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend and now they face top of the table Spurs. Pochettino could be competing with ten Hag in the sack race with another defeat, whilst Tottenham would be buoyant if adding another three points. Chelsea are poor but concede few goals, only four in four on the road in the Premier League. It could be a goalless London derby as Pochettino does everything he can not to lose yet another match.

Of course, the only really important match this weekend, is that one today at St James’ Park.

NUFC can really start pushing into the upper end of the table if beating Arsenal. A win and making it eight victories and three draws in the last twelve matches (in all competitions) would really set us up heading into Borussia Dortmund away.