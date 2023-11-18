News

Premier League clubs set to sue for hundreds of millions after Everton guilty verdict – Getting interesting

Interesting news on these Premier League clubs.

With Burnley, Leeds and Leicester now set to sue Everton for hundreds of millions of pounds.

This follows the Premier League appointed independent commission finding the Goodison club guilty of breaching FFP rules and deducting them ten points.

The Mail say that their sources have told them that Leeds, Leicester and Burnley met on Friday for talks and reaffirmed their plans to sue Everton.

They are set to sue for a total of £300m, £100m per club, that amount a rough estimate of what each of Burnley, Leeds and Leicester believe they have lost by being relegated to the second tier.

The Mail in October 2023 revealed that Burnley, Leeds and Leicester had written a joint letter to the Premier League, notifying them of their plans to sue if / when Everton were found guilty. The three clubs came together after Everton escaped relegation by only two points in May.

The Mail now reporting:

‘Leeds and Leicester were relegated to the Championship and Burnley have leant their support as they remain convinced that Everton’s spending breached financial rules the previous season when they were relegated.

The three clubs have repeatedly expressed unhappiness that the Everton case was not dealt with last season and are understood to feel even more strongly following the guilty verdict, as a points deduction in the previous campaign would have relegated them.

The [Premier League Everton] punishment brightens the spotlight on both Manchester City and Chelsea and a former advisor to City tweeted that the precedent set by Everton’s penalty could later result in relegation for both Premier League heavyweights.’

This is the thing, the Premier League finally punishing a club that has blatantly broken the rules, it has for sure opened up a can of worms, a real Pandora’s box of possibilities.

We all (STILL!) await the Manchester City verdict and punishment (IF found guilty) after the Premier League charged them with 115 (ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTEEN) breaches of the rules in February 2023. Quite amazing that they have eluded justice all of these years for the laughable way they have ran their club but after this Everton punishment, just what will Man City get IF found guilty??? As The Mail report also says, hopefully Chelsea will also find their luck at last running out as well.

As for if you find the idea of Everton being forced to pay compensation to other Premier League clubs to be a fanciful one, think again.

No guarantees of what will happen BUT after West Ham cheated the system with the Tevez thing and stayed up in 2007, Sheffield United eventually received £18.1m from the Hammers.

A decade and a half later and football inflation having been astronomical in that time, then Everton ending up having to pay £100m (or more!) to each of Leeds, Leicester and Burnley, doesn’t sound quite so outlandish.