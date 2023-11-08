News

Premier League clubs rush in vote to ban loan signings from clubs with same owners

Premier League clubs will vote on an emergency ban on loan signings coming in, from clubs with the same owners.

The temporary ban will reportedly (see below) be followed by a permanent one.

However, this one has been rushed in, so that it will be effective in the January window.

It applies only to loans coming into Premier League clubs from other clubs where there owners have an interest BUT not to loans outgoing from Premier League clubs, to others that their owners have an interest in.

They may as well just have gone the whole way and announce that this ban was solely for loans coming from Saudi Pro League clubs into Premier League clubs, as it is clearly all about Newcastle United and this perceived fear that Premier League clubs have, of what could happen in January 2024.

I have no idea whatsoever whether Newcastle United intended trying to bring in loan signings from any of the four Saudi Pro League clubs that the Saudi Arabia PIF also own a 75 per cent stake in. However, this is all vey embarrassing when Premier League clubs were seemingly quite happy for this to have happened previously.

To be honest, I think it is shocking that they are doing it only in one direction.

Surely if you are going to ban owners with multiple club interests from doing loan deals, it should be both incoming AND outgoing for Premier League clubs.

The likes of Man City, Chelsea and Brighton should be blocked from this dubious practice of moving players out on loan to other clubs where their owners also have an interest. It has gone on far too long.

The Mail report – 8 November 2023:

‘Premier League shareholders will vote on a temporary BAN involving incoming loan signings between clubs with the same owners later this month, meaning Newcastle would not be able to arrange deals for players in Saudi Arabia.

It will need 14 of the 20 top-flight members to agree to pass the fast-tracked proposal on November 21, and this is expected to happen.

That would close the door on Newcastle loaning the likes of Ruben Neves from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, whose Public Investment Fund owners have an 80 per cent stake at St James’ Park.

…Premier League rivals are set to block such a move in time for the January transfer window. There will then be a review of the situation before permanent changes are potentially introduced.

The temporary ban would not apply to permanent transfers, as they are already subject to the Premier League’s ‘associated-party transaction’ checks.

But all multi-club ownership models, such as Manchester City’s City Football Group, would be affected under the changes. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Brighton, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have owners with stakes in foreign clubs, while incoming Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe owns French team Nice.

But, going forward, all transfers – permanent and loan – between clubs with shared ownership could be affected by new rules. There is concern among several clubs over the possible exploitation of multi-club ownership.’