Premier League clubs form these past 10 weeks – Eddie Howe with questions to answer?

The Premier League clubs are now taking a break.

Yet another international break, the third month in a row, seeing proper football out on hold for a couple of weeks.

A time for Premier League clubs to take stock, a bit of rest and recuperation for some.

Eddie Howe of course hoping after the break to get some players back and for others to move at least closer to their return.

I have noticed some suggesting the Newcastle United boss is under some pressure after recent results, so I thought I would check out exactly how Eddie Howe has been getting on recently compared to his Premier League rivals.

Form of Premier League clubs these past 10 weeks:

19 points – Aston Villa – Played 8 Won 6 Drawn 1 Lost 1 (GD +13, scored 21 conceded 8)

17 points – Newcastle United – Played 8 Won 5 Drawn 2 Lost 1 (GD +14, scored 20 conceded 6)

17 points – Arsenal – Played 8 Won 5 Drawn 2 Lost 1 (GD +12, scored 18 conceded 6)

17 points – Liverpool – Played 8 Won 5 Drawn 2 Lost 1 (GD +11, scored 18 conceded 7)

16 points – Man City – Played 8 Won 5 Drawn 1 Lost 2 (GD +11, scored 21 conceded 10)

16 points – Tottenham – Played 8 Won 5 Drawn 1 Lost 2 (GD +2, scored 13 conceded 11)

15 points – Man U – Played 8 Won 5 Drawn 0 Lost 3 (GD -1, scored 8 conceded 9)

12 points – Chelsea – Played 8 Won 3 Drawn 3 Lost 2 (GD +5, scored 16 conceded 11)

10 points – Brighton(***) – Played 8 Won 2 Drawn 4 Lost 2 (GD -2, scored 13 conceded 15)

Before this weekend’s results, Eddie Howe had the very best record of all Premier League clubs since the first weekend in September. Villa’s win on Sunday seeing Unai Emery just overtake him in terms of results these past ten weeks.

If recent form is supposed to be a massive concern for Newcastle United fans, then all I can say is, more of the same please.

As you can see, for all Premier League clubs these past 10 weeks, nobody has conceded less than Newcastle United’s six goals, whilst Eddie Howe’s side have scored 20 goals, just one less than the highest posted these past 10 weeks.

Away from the Premier League, these past 10 weeks have also seen Newcastle United win against Man City, PSG and Man U, plus get an excellent draw away at AC Milan. The only setback in domestic cup and European competition, the double header against Dortmund.

Just like any defeat, Bournemouth was disappointing.

However, you always have to look at the bigger picture and United have been heading in the right direction for sure these past ten weeks, just need to now get a bit luck on the injury / availability front.

***It is always intriguing to consider how very differently the media report on other clubs / managers compared to Newcastle United and Eddie Howe. The journalists were all telling us how Roberto De Zerbi was / is the greatest manager around, yet these last six Premier League matches without a single win for Brighton and strangely, not a peep out of the journalists in terms of crisis at Brighton etc etc. It isn’t what I think (crisis at Brighton) but 100% for sure, this is what the media would be saying if Eddie Howe had zero wins in his last six PL games.