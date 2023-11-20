Opinion

Premier League clubs and Newcastle United – A question of discipline

Premier League clubs have experienced an upsurge in cards getting waved around during games.

Referees under orders this season to crack down on various offences, especially with dissent, crowding match officials and so on.

Newcastle United have been flagged up as potentially one of the worst offenders, two players (Anthony Gordon and Bruno) already having picked up bans after reaching five yellows inside the opening half of the season.

Only three Premier League clubs have picked up more yellow cards than the 33 Eddie Howe’s side have picked up in league matches, including Saturday’s opponents Chelsea who are actually top of the yellows with 40 booking in their opening 12 matches.

However, are Newcastle United really failing in the discipline stakes, or is the reality that when digging deeper, they aren’t one of the worst Premier League clubs when it comes to offending?

I have looked at both yellow and red cards in Premier League matches this season, one point for each yellow and five points for a red. Total number of ‘discipline’ points and in brackets are the yellow + red card totals:

54 (39 + 3) Wolves

49 (34 + 3) Tottenham

45 (40 + 1) Chelsea

42 (32 + 2) Nottingham Forest

41 (31 + 2) Fulham

40 (20 + 4) Liverpool

38 (23 + 3) Burnley

35 (30 + 1) Brighton

33 (33 + 0) Newcastle United

33 (33 + 0) Sheffield United

32 (22 + 2) Manchester City

30 (30 + 0) Brentford

30 (30 + 0) West Ham United

28 (23 + 1) Everton

28 (28 + 0) Aston Villa

26 (16 + 2) Arsenal

26 (26 + 0) Manchester United

25 (20 + 1) Bournemouth

22 (22 + 0) Crystal Palace

20 (20 + 0) Luton Town

Using this points system for yellow AND red cards, Newcastle United end up joint ninth with Sheff Utd of all Premier League clubs.

I think though it is also interesting to look and see what actually has happened in the 12 Premier League matches Newcastle United have played, how they have compared to their opponents in these games.

As mentioned previously, in their 12 PL matches, Newcastle United have picked up 33 yellow cards and no reds, whilst their 12 opponents have collectively picked up 33 yellows and one red. Bottom line is that in how the NUFC matches play out, Eddie Howe’s team are no worse than their opponents.

Even more interesting when you then look at all Newcastle United matches this season, in total Newcastle have played 18 games in all competitions so far. Eddie Howe’s side picking up a total of 43 yellow cards and zero reds in their 18 games, whilst in total their opponents have picked up 49 yellows and that one red.

This suggests that when it comes to discipline, Newcastle United not really having a stand out problem, compared to the Premier League clubs (and Champions League ones) that they have faced.

According to the Premier League rules, any player picking up five bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one match ban in the same competition.

Then looking beyond this, players who end up with 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, will serve a two match suspension in the competition.

Then you can end up with a three game suspension, which is triggered by 15 yellow cards in a Premier League season.

When it comes to Premier League yellow cards, those Newcastle United players most in danger of picking up more suspensions for NUFC are:

6 Anthony Gordon

5 Bruno

4 Sean Longstaff

3 Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles