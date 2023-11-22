Opinion

Premier League big six continue doing everything they can to thwart Newcastle United threat

Just to follow up on my recent article (‘Golden Ticket for Newcastle United? Not if the usual suspects have their way…’) which you can see here, or you could sum it up just by saying that the Premier League big six’ are doing all in their power to stop us working within the limitations of our current squad and stopping us from making any material changes to improve our squad.

The cartel only cares about preserving the status quo and nothing else matters.

Player health welfare and safety have never been that high up on clubs’ or the governing bodies agendas but the last few years have seen more and more football being played and less and less recovery time being allocated. The mid-season World Cup in Qatar has exacerbated this problem in the recent playing cycles.

I am deliberately not using the word season because, these days, with international and pre-season commercial football commitments, the concept of a season for a top level footballer has become meaningless. A top level player doesn’t just play during the season. They generally only don’t play when they are injured and/or the short gap between the end of the season and pre-season beginning.

I am aware that most of the Premier League big six have had properly run academies churning out new players even before the days of the FCB and that we are starting from a position of disadvantage. I am also aware that it is totally amazing that anyone has come through our academy and into the first team squad during those years, so total kudos to those who managed it.

I know we are ahead of schedule and that where we are now is mind-blowingly amazing compared to where we sat just before the takeover.

Yes, the injuries are unprecedented and it is very unlucky, many people have said that, including the editor, but the point I was making was that our squad is not yet fit for the purpose of competing on three or four fronts at the same time. We do not have the depth of quality to rotate key players in the way that most of the Premier League big six do. With that Premier League big six doing all in their power to make sure that it stays this way.

This is no criticism of Eddie Howe, or the players, but he / they can only work within the constraints that are put on him.

Ben Dinnery, founder of Premier League Injuries is quoted by the BBC as saying “Newcastle were the only team across Europe’s top five leagues where nine of their outfield players were able to play a minimum of 75% of their domestic league minutes last season, which is unheard of.”

According to the same analyst, we only had 15 injuries to core members of the squad in the whole of last season. We now top the injury league table.

From Dinnery’s data it is clear that Eddie Howe feels he is less able to rotate his squad than our friends in the Premier League Big Six. The reason is largely irrelevant but the result is that our luck ran out.

Luck or probability would indicate that for every 90 minutes of football that you play, there is a certain percentage chance of injury.

Let us just say for sake of argument that this chance is 10% when fully warmed up and 20% when coming off the bench not properly warmed up.

For all clarity: these are just numbers I have plucked out of the air.

If you get through the match uninjured the clock is reset again and in the next game you start with the same probability of being injured.

If you play 20 matches the probability remains 10% in every match.

However, the reality is that the more matches you play, the more times you are exposed to that 10% risk. You could be really unlucky like Harvey Barnes, or you could go through all matches in a season without so much as a twinge.

Additionally, if you are carrying an injury or a niggle, that percentage chance of getting injured will increase accordingly. The reduced rest and recovery time caused by a more frequent playing cycle also increases the risk of injury.

Playing football games that greatly exceed 90 minutes, because Newcastle were found guilty in the court of public opinion of time wasting, is another thing that increases the risk of injuries.

The cartel know this and frankly they don’t care about the effect that this has on their players, as they can pluck top quality players out of their academy to play in the early rounds of competitions. And also to make up the numbers in the pre-season tours. And on top of that they can rotate their multi-million pound bench warmers in to reduce the playing time of first teamers.

The old guard know this is our Achilles Heel and are just biding their time by blocking off all our avenues to squad rebuilding or reinforcing.

Somewhat hilariously though, their new anti Newcastle plan has gone a little awry by not getting the necessary votes to actually ban related-party loans!

The press still keep blethering on about Ruben Neves. Don’t they know it’s Benzema we want! And we’ll have Maxi back while we’re at it! Sadly though, all of these film star wages would be totally beyond our means under FFP so, unless somehow loanee wages don’t count for FFP, none of this is ever going to happen!

So to return to my point. We are where we are due to chronic underinvestment by the previous regime. Combined with the straightjacket of FFP, the duplicity of the Premier League big six, and bad luck.

Due to good luck and good management, our project is years ahead of schedule and maybe we might actually even win something… maybe not this year… but maybe.