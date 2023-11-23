Opinion

Premier League Big Six acting as a Cartel? A very interesting case coming to light

The self-appointed ‘Premier League Big Six’…

Cartel definition.

Noun – An association of manufacturers or suppliers with the purpose of maintaining prices at a high level and restricting competition, “the Colombian drug cartels”

Historical – A coalition or cooperative arrangement between political parties intended to promote a mutual interest.

So by definition, the self-appointed ‘Premier League Big Six’ act pretty much like a cartel.

And when things start to go wrong in cartels, it tends to get rather messy.

Martin Keown might have wanted to take us forward a week (from Arsenal’s embarrassing behaviour), but I would like us to cast our minds back to 2008, when Luton were deducted 10 Points and fined £50,000 for paying £160,000 to a number of agents without representation contracts in place.

FA regulations clearly state “a player’s agent shall be permitted to represent a player or a club only by concluding the relevant written representation contract with that player or club.”

This was the beginning of a spiral of events which ultimately saw Luton relegated from the football league altogether.

FA regulations also specify “players and clubs are forbidden from using the services of an unlicensed player’s agent.”

Imagine how cross you would be, as a Luton fan, if you found out that another ‘bigger club’ had done the same thing and that when the FA received the information they did nothing.

Under FA Rule K, arbitration panels are convened to settle disputes between clubs, players, agents and other participants (whatever that means). The arbitration panels are held in private, however, when they have made a decision they are required to send a file to The FA.

The FA’s regulatory department can then choose to act on any evidence that points to a potential breach.

According to The Times, this all really happened.

It may come as no surprise as to who some of the parties involved were. ‘Arry was at Portsmouth back then and apparently wanted Jermain Defoe in the January 2008 transfer window.

Defoe was, at the time, a Spurs player with only 18 months on his contract. The Times claim that (Daniel) Levy was worried that Defoe would run down his contract and leave on a free transfer, as Sol Campbel had done previously, given that both men were represented by the same agent: Sky Andrew.

The Times further alleges that in October 2007, Levy sent a letter to Stuart Peters, a licensed agent, with a series of instructions. He asked Peters to obtain a copy of Defoe’s existing agreement with Andrew from the FA, then establish if Defoe would act on his own in any possible move the following January. This was not a written representation contract.

When the move went ahead, Sky Andrew was effectively cut out of the deal. Not surprisingly he took the case to arbitration.

According to The Times: at the hearing Defoe claimed he had represented himself in the deal. This was despite evidence of Peters and Mitchell Thomas (an unlicensed agent) sending letters on his behalf to inform Andrew of his desire to negotiate his next deal on his own. Defoe said he had met Peters and that Thomas was a friend from his days at West Ham but denied ever paying Thomas for his services.

The Times also allege that Peters was paid around a million pounds for his involvement in the deal, which he claimed amounted to speaking to Portsmouth on Tottenham’s behalf. However, that he supposedly did not negotiate the transfer fee and had nothing to do with Defoe’s personal terms: which increased his salary from about £10,000 a week to more than £50,000 a week, plus substantial bonuses.

The arbitration panel concluded that Defoe had not negotiated the deal himself and that Peters and Thomas had in effect, acted as his agents.

As yet, no action has taken by the FA against Levy, Redknapp, the clubs involved, Peters or Defoe.

Defoe was an England International at the time.

According to The Times, during the relevant period the head of financial regulation at the FA was David Lampitt. However, he left the governing body three months after the arbitration panel published its findings, becoming the new chief executive at Portsmouth…

(You can also listen to Sky Andrew and Matt Lawton discussing this on Talksport here)