Premier League big seven replica shirts – Prices compared…

A bit ago I compared the price of replica shirts of the Premier League big seven.

This interest was initially sparked when I saw some negative comments from Newcastle United fans about the prices of the 2023/24 Newcastle United home shirt.

So I thought I would have a look at how the NUFC price matched up to the rest of the Premier League big seven.

The Newcastle United home shirt cost £65 for adults last (2022/23) season.

The new 2023/24 Newcastle United home shirt rising to £70 for adults.

When I did the comparison in the past it was missing one, as Chelsea were late in putting theirs on sale, due to not getting a front of shirt sponsor sorted ahead of this season.

So I thought I would revisit it, with all seven prices now known.

Premier League big seven cost of home shirts 2023/24 table:

£80 Tottenham

£80 Manchester United

£80 Arsenal

£79.95 Chelsea

£75 Liverpool

£75 Manchester City

£70 Newcastle United

As it turns out, Newcastle United are the most ‘reasonably’ priced of all the Premier League big seven!

It is laughable really, despite charging £70, NUFC are at least a fiver cheaper than any of the other six AND the majority are a tenner more expensive…

It looks like prices are rising generally by at least a fiver each season, so I reckon for sure that in three or four years time at the most, we will see at least one Premier League club charging £100 or more for a standard replica shirt.