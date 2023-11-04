Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Arsenal – Eight changes

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Arsenal.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to add to an excellent last couple of months.

A run of eleven matches bringing wins over Man U, PSG, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus a point at each of Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, the only real setback coming against Dortmund.

So what can we expect the Newcastle United team v Arsenal to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Man U:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Longstaff, Willock, Ritchie, Joelinton, Gordon

At his press conference on Friday morning, Eddie Howe seemingly making clear that none of those on the injury list are set to return and Matt Targett has now joined them, he was having scans yesterday to determine how long he is likely to be out for.

Schar and Pope were missing from the matchday squad on Wednesday but the NUFC boss saying nothing to worry about with that pair, in terms of availability for today against Arsenal.

So on the back of that magnificent 3-0 victory at Old Trafford, what team can we expect today?

What we know for sure, is that behind that easy going smiling persona, Eddie Howe is absolutely ruthless.

So, there will be zero sentiment, he will simply pick the team he thinks best suits today’s circumstances and of course, how this fits in with such a busy schedule, with that huge Dortmund game on Tuesday.

Any clued up Newcastle fan knows we have a very good goalkeeper in Martin Dubravka and Wednesday was simply a reminder of this, even though he had very little to do. However, Nick Pope is an even better keeper, in my opinion (and more importantly, that of Eddie Howe!).

Yes, it would have been better if Pope had caught that cross on Saturday rather than punching it, but then again, that punch went a decent distance and Wolves then still went past about five or so NUFC players to score.

Personally, I would be amazed if Eddie Howe left out his first choice keeper today.

Likewise, if we don’t go back to the defence who turned out at Wolves I’d be astonished. Everybody did will at Old Trafford but in the absence of Sven Botman, the quartet of Trippier, Lascelles Schar and Burn is who Eddie Howe will be relying on later today.

Bruno had a shift off apart from a bit of a training session those final 25 minutes or so against Man U. He has been in great form and we will need a big performance from him today, if we are to beat Arsenal.

Joelinton had probably his best game since returning from injury against Man U and more of the same today please.

Captain Fantastic on Wednesday, Sean Longstaff, will be absolutely buzzing after leading his side to that demolition of Man U. He is another player who will be key, if NUFC are to win today.

With four goals already and a splendid opening one to take down Man U, Miguel Almiron is very much suggesting that repeating the double figures return isn’t going to be impossible.

Whilst Anthony Gordon continues to star and today will switch back to the wing after his centre-forward role against the Mancs.

That leaves Callum Wilson to lead the line, in a much changed line-up from Wednesday.

Such a boost for Eddie Howe that despite so many players unavailable, today is about picking the best eleven from a competitive pool of players, with so many impressing on Wednesday.

So many hard luck stories with the likes of Livramento and Hall set to drop back down to the bench, in my opinion. However, they will get plenty more chances this season and beyond.

I see Willock dropping back down to the bench as well today, as Eddie Howe looks after him. However, I see Gordon starting up front again against Dortmund, with Wilson coming off the bench, plus I see Joe Willock as a starter for that massive Champions League clash.

My predicted Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton, Gordon, Almiron, Wilson

So eight changes in my predicted team, with Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Bruno, Almiron, Wilson in for Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett, Hall, Willock, Ritchie if my guesswork is accurate.