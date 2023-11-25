Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Chelsea – Three changes

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Chelsea.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to add to an excellent Premier League home record at St James’ Park.

Newcastle having won five of their six home PL matches this season, the only exception that very unlucky Liverpool game.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Chelsea to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Willock, Almiron, Gordon, Joelinton

Fair to say that the team pretty much picked itself at Bournemouth, as the unavailable list reached unprecedented levels.

Eddie Howe with hopefully a few more options this time AND having a squad where the available players totally knackered, as was the case last time out.

Nick Pope will be in goal and the back four appears to pick itself, unless Eddie Howe does something unexpected, such as playing with wing-backs.

Schar has had a nice rest and will partner Lascelles, whilst it looks like Trippier and Livramento at full-back. As to which side they will play, I think most people will assume Trippier on the right and I reckon that is most likely but no surprise either, if Eddie Howe decides on Livramento left, especially with Reece James getting forward so much and maybe the younger NUFC defender’s pace seen to be best against the Chelsea player.

Bruno Guimaraes will return in the middle after his one game suspension and up front I believe Alexander Isak will also be back. Eddie Howe refused to say either way whether the striker would be available, but all the indications previously had been that this would be the case.

The Head Coach said on Friday that Miguel Almiron is fine, so I think he and Gordon will play.

Whilst in midfield along with Bruno, Joelinton will be looking to get his red card for Brazil out of his system and my assumption is that Joe Willock will make up the eleven even if Sean Longstaff makes the matchday squad. Eddie Howe said yesterday that it would be a late fitness check on Longstaff due to his ankle injury but assuming no other nasty injury surprises in the squad, I think the Geordie midfielder will be on the bench at best.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Chelsea

Pope, Livrament0, Lascelles, Schar, Trippier, Bruno, Joelinton, Willock, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean three changes, with Livramento, Bruno and Isak, coming in for Hall, Longstaff and Lewis Miley.