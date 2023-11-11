Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Bournemouth in tonight’s Premier League clash

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Bournemouth.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to add to an excellent last ten weeks of performances and results.

A run of thirteen matches bringing wins over Arsenal, Man U, PSG, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus a point at each of Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, the only real setbacks the double header against Dortmund.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Bournemouth to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Livramento, Willock, Wilson

At his press conference on Friday, Eddie Howe saying that with Callum Wilson having been forced off in Dortmund as he felt a tight hamstring, he would make a decision for any Bournemouth involvement based on how the striker got on in Friday’s training session.

Other than that, the Head Coach stating no other new injuries after playing Dortmund away, whilst also indicating nobody available for Bournemouth from the existing injured list.

So with Callum Wilson also a doubt, it appears these ten are definitely missing for Bournemouth –

Botman – Injured

Targett – Injured

Tonali – Banned

Burn – Injured

Bruno – Suspended

Isak – Injured

Anderson – Injured

Murphy – Injured

Barnes – Injured

Manquillo – Injured

So, when looking at this Newcastle team v Bournemouth tonight, we have the 11 who started on Tuesday, or 10 if Wilson not available. Then Gordon and Almiron who came off the bench, Eddie Howe saying that physically they couldn’t have played a full match.

The only other possibilities would appear to be 17 year old Lewis Miley, a sub on Tuesday and now over a bout of glandular fever. Plus Krafth and Ritchie who aren’t in the senior 23 man NUFC Champions League squad, as well as Dummett who was an unused sub against Dortmund.

Nick Pope an easy choice, at least for me, he had little chance with either of the Dortmund goals.

I thought some fans were ridiculously overly critical of Lewis Hall, in my opinion he did ok against Dortmund. Not great but ok.

However, I do think Eddie Howe will go for Livramento on the right, Trippier on the left, then Lascelles and Schar in the middle. With Hall dropping to the bench.

Bruno suspended of course, then for me, even if included in the matchday squad I can’t see Eddie Howe starting with Callum Wilson. Instead keeping him for the second half and/or as an impact sub, potentially keeping him on the bench if everything going to plan.

Gordon and Almiron will come in for sure and I think if Wilson missing, which I believe will be the case, then Lewis Miley comes in as well.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Trippier, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Willock, Almiron, Gordon

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would mean three changes, with Miley, Almiron and Gordon, coming in for Hall, Bruno and Wilson.