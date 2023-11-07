Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund in tonight’s Champions League crucial clash

Looking at this Newcastle United team v Borussia Dortmund.

Eddie Howe and his players aiming to add to an excellent last nine weeks.

A run of twelve matches bringing wins over Arsenal, Man U, PSG, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Burnley, Brentford and Sheffield United, plus a point at each of Wolves, West Ham and AC Milan, the only real setback coming at home against Dortmund.

So what can we expect the Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund to be?

As a starting point, this was the Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

At his press conference on Monday, Eddie Howe seemingly making clear that none of those on the injury list are set to return and Dan Burn has now joined them, not expected to be available until at least the new year having picked up a back injury against Arsenal.

As well as the injuries and Tonali’s suspension, Eddie Howe has a few extra missing players when it comes to the Champions League. Only 23 allowed to be named in your official A list CL squad and so the likes of Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth and Mark Gillespie were left out when it was named in September for these group matches. Javier Manquillo also left out but he is currently injured anyway.

Young players born on or after 1 January 2002 are also eligible, so Lewis Miley could be involved tonight having returned to the bench against Arsenal having recovered from glandular fever. Although Elliot Anderson is ruled out as one of the injured, so isn’t a bonus younger player who is available.

Which then appears to leave us with these 16 Newcastle United players plus Lewis Miley (and other Under 21 players who have travelled):

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius

Outfield players

Miguel Almiron, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Sean Longstaff, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson

So the bottom line is, Eddie Howe has a very limited squad to choose from in terms of numbers BUT when it comes to the predicted Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund, it makes life far easier in terms of guesswork on who will start.

I think it is very difficult to go past the 11 who came out for the second half on Saturday against Arsenal, when Dan Burn was forced off and Tino Livramento came on, with Kieran Trippier switched to the left.

So my predicted Newcastle team v Borussia Dortmund:

Pope, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Trippier, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

If my guesstimate proves correct, that would leave on the bench the likes of Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall and Willock. Supplemented by Lewis Miley and some other younger players amongst the subs.

If there is to be another change then the obvious one would be Joe Willock but with him only having recently come back from injury, I think he will be used as an impact sub as was the case on Saturday when he played a key role in the winning goal v Arsenal.