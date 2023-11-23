News

Positive official Newcastle United training update – Gives us these clues for Chelsea availability

The club have released a new Newcastle United training gallery of photos.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match.

A bit of insight…potentially, into who may and may not be available for this game, as Newcastle United take on Chelsea at St James’ Park.

The photos published by Newcastle United featuring Thursday’s training and the following 11 first team squad players from what we could see:

Miguel Almiron, Mark Gillespie, Anthony Gordon, Bruno G, Lewis Hall, Joelinton, Loris Karius, Tino Livramento, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier

A far smaller number of players featured in this Newcastle United training gallery than usual.

However, the clear intention, in my opinion, was to show that there were no negatives from November international duty, plus the sizeable bonus of Miggy Almiron seemingly no lasting issues after forced off at Bournemouth.

Fabian Schar didn’t play in any of the three Switzerland matches but that looking simply a precaution and taking Newcastle United into account. Whilst Kieran Trippier returning home early from the England squad due to a ‘personal matter’ and that clearly nothing to do with his fitness for Saturday.

In addition, both Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall showing no ill effects from their international duty, although the latter will sit out Saturday as he is currently on loan from Chelsea.