News

Piers Morgan has his say on Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – You have to laugh

There are a lot of things I would call Piers Morgan.

As well as those, I can also call him an Arsenal fan.

No surprise then to see Piers Morgan having his say about what happened on Saturday at St James’ Park…

Piers Morgan on his personal Twitter account on Saturday 4 November 2023:

Piers Morgan pre-Match:

“I’m running out of patience with Havertz.

“He’s shown me nothing to persuade me he should be playing for Arsenal if we’re serious about winning the League.

“Tonight’s a massive game, Odegaard is out, and Havertz has to step up and show us he’s worth £67m.”

Piers Morgan after the match kicks off:

“I don’t like seeing Arsenal players wearing gloves in anything but sub-zero temperatures.

“It’s virtually a summer’s day in Newcastle for goodness sake.”

Piers Morgan after the winning goal:

“So we all just watched the ball go out of play, then Gabriel get fouled, and then a clear offside.

“But VAR still gave Newcastle the goal. Just pathetic.”

Piers Morgan after the match ended Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0:

“VAR was MoM for Newcastle but we deserved to lose. Arsenal were dreadful.

“Only Rice, again, deserves any praise.

“So long as we have no proper striker, and Arteta persists in this ridiculous Havertz farce, we won’t win the League.

“Arteta’s absolutely losing his sh.t, and he’s right about VAR being a disgrace and embarrassment..

“BUT we were still cr.p, and didn’t deserve to win.

“And HIS inexplicable decisions re Havertz and Raya, and not buying a top striker, are hurting us.

“We. Need. A. Striker.”

A bit of a mixed bag there.

Newcastle United definitely deserving the win, glad to see Piers Morgan accepts that.

Seeing the Arsenal players wearing gloves on Saturday, I said to the people around me at the match how pathetic it was. Don’t know if anybody noticed but it was the same on Wednesday, loads of the Man U players were wearing gloves as well. They wouldn’t survive long living in our house!!!

I think Mikel Arteta is a good manager (in terms of ability, not his behaviour) but I was baffled with his summer investment in Kait Havertz and David Raya.

I wouldn’t have taken Havertz on a free transfer, a very poor to average player with a shocking attitude. Whilst Aaron Ramsdale was outstanding for Arsenal last season. Arteta has created a lot of his own problems and they were key on Saturday, the only time we noticed Harvertz was when he 100% should have been sent off, whilst it was Raya totally at fault for the winning goal, not match officials or anybody else.

Piers Morgan is basically just wrong when it comes to the goal and issues surrounding it.

Technology / other angles have since shown for sure that the ball didn’t go out of play, just like corners now, it doesn’t have to touch the line, just some part of the ball, the curvature, to be above the line.

It wasn’t an offside, Piers Morgan clearly not understanding how the offside rules work.

Whilst as for a potential foul by Joelinton, it was the kind of challenge where sometimes they get given as a foul and sometimes not. It has to be a clear and obvious error and the referee hadn’t seen it as a foul, so there was zero chance that VAR could overturn that and ask him to review. He hadn’t made an obvious error, the referee had seen the challenge and saw nothing wrong with it.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

(Arsenal are an excellent side but… Newcastle United proved they are too – Read HERE)

(Mikel Arteta crying after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Just drink those tears – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – United are absolutely back… brilliant! Read HERE)

(David Raya with delusional comments after Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Read HERE)