Opinion

Paupers Bournemouth victorious over super rich Newcastle United – Nowhere near the reality and this is why

Bournemouth winning against Newcastle United.

It has been portrayed by many as the ultimate achievement.

So incredible that such an underdog as Bournemouth overcame their old manager’s new / current side.

How the paupers somehow brought down the super rich Newcastle United.

Is any of this actual reality though?

Well, apart from the fact that of course Bournemouth did get all three points, nobody is disputing that.

For starters, the Cherries had home advantage.

For another, Bournemouth have had far fewer matches to play, including a free week to prepare, unlike Newcastle who were in Germany in the midweek facing a tough against Dortmund.

Plus of course an incredible list of unavailable players, which numbered 12 once Almiron was forced off with yet another injury hitting the Newcastle squad.

I want you to look at something far more simple though as the main evidence, just how much each of these two matchday squads cost, that were available on Saturday, the transfer fees paid (all stats via transfermarkt):

Bournemouth:

£23m Traore

£20m Zabarnyi, Solanke, Ouattra

£15m Kerkez

£13m Senesi, Kelly

£12m Mepham

£10m Kluivert, Tavernier, Brooks

£9m Senenyo

£7m Aarons

£6m L Cook

£2m Christie

£0 Neto, Rothwell, A Smith, Sinisterra, Travers

Total = £190m

Newcastle United:

£40m Joelinton, Gordon

£33m Livramento

£25m Willock

£20m Almiron

£12m Trippier

£10m Pope, Ritchie

£4m Krafth, Lascelles

£3m Schar, Dubravka

£0 Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Hall, Dummett, Gillespie, Diallo, A Murphy, Parkinson

Total = £204m

So yes, on Saturday Newcastle United did have a financial advantage over Bournemouth when it came to what their respective 20 man squads cost BUT it was £204m compared to £190m. A difference of £14m and not hundreds and hundreds of millions.

Bournemouth weren’t playing the likes of Man U or Chelsea…

It is all massively blown anyway, this idea that Newcastle United have spent outrageous amounts of money, the reality is that all of the ‘big six’ spent more than NUFC this summer, some outspending Newcastle by huge differences.

Indeed, out of those 20 players Eddie Howe had in his squad on Saturday, Newcastle United have only paid a transfer fee for four of the twenty. The overwhelming majority of those 20 players had came in during the cheap as chips Mike Ashley era, or have came through the club for nothing.

Bournemouth played well and deserved their win, however, portraying this victory as a miracle win over Newcastle United, in, in the circumstances, laughable.