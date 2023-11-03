News

Paul Merson with his take on current Newcastle United situation – Can’t argue with that

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the eleventh NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players heading into the weekend after a magnificent performance and victory at Old Trafford, despite Eddie Howe having so many players unavailable and yet still making eight changes. Playing many players from the outer reaches of his squad, who had played few if any minutes previously this season.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities for Newcastle United ahead of playing at home to Arsenal.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“The Carabao Cup produced a string of surprise results in midweek and Arsenal and Manchester United were knocked out of the competition.

“The Gunners got what they deserved after a subpar showing against West Ham, but you could look at it as a minor blip as they’ve been good in other competitions so far.

“As for Manchester United, they were shocking once again and Newcastle notched up a statement victory at Old Trafford despite not starting some of their best players.

“The ones who usually don’t get a game for the Magpies came into the game and ran riot, which is not a good look for the Red Devils.

“Arsenal’s trip to St. James’ Park to take on Newcastle is worth keeping an eye on, with the Gunners looking to record a statement victory to lay down the marker in the Premier League title race.

It could turn out to be a blessing for Arsenal that they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup as it allows them to put more focus on their Premier League title challenge.

“I look at this game and think if Arsenal win, the race for the league title becomes a heads or tails clash between the Gunners and Manchester City, as an away victory at St. James’ Park would be a huge statement.

“Newcastle have injuries but they are a good team at home and rarely lose games in front of their own fans.

“The West Ham result won’t hurt Arsenal in the long-term but could prove to be a bit of a knockout punch, so I’m going for a 1-1 draw here.

“Kai Havertz started in midfield alongside Jorginho and Fabio Vieira against West Ham and I felt a bit sorry for him, as that’s not his position and he doesn’t really have a fixed role in the team.

“Prediction: Newcastle 1 Arsenal 1”

I can’t really argue with much, if anything, that Paul Merson has had to say this time.

In these last two years, Eddie Howe has an absolutely astonishing record in domestic competitions with Newcastle United record at St James’ Park

Played 44 Won 28 Drawn 10 Lost 6 Goals For 74 Goals Against 33

The St James’ Park matches Eddie Howe has lost in domestic competitions these past two years:

19 December 2021 – Newcastle 0 Man City 4

8 January 2022 – Newcastle 0 Cambridge 1

30 April 2022 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 1

18 February 2023 – Newcastle 0 Liverpool 2

7 May 2023 – Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

27 August 2023 – Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

Quite incredible what Eddie Howe has achieved since November 2021, particularly at St James’ Park.

In those 44 matches at SJP outlined above in domestic competitions, three losses to bogey team Liverpool, one to all conquering Man City, that freak very early one to Cambridge in the FA Cup when Eddie Howe and NUFC were purely focused on survival (in the PL).

Then apart from that, just that one against Arsenal in May. Having taken the Gunners apart the previous May and winning 2-0 at SJP, a result which denied Arsenal Champions League football, it looked in May 2023 a similar result and performance could be on the cards. Eddie Howe’s side were at Arsenal from the first whistle, hit the post and then had a penalty appeal denied by VAR, only for the Gunners to break up the other end and a long distance Odegaard strike went straight through Botman’s legs, giving Pope no chance. Newcastle never fully recovering and a game where pretty much everything went against them, all the fine margins.

Speaking of which, the only domestic home game Newcastle haven’t won this season, was that Liverpool match, a game they fully deserved to win against both 11 and then 10 men, so much on top and so many great chances, hitting the woodwork, a save of the season from Alisson, then two sucker punches in the closing minutes giving the scousers a total smash and grab.

Other than that freak result, in domestic competitions at SJP this season, Newcastle have won all five matches against Villa, Brentford, Burnley, Man City and Palace, scoring 13 goals in these five St James’ Park wins and only conceding one, in that 5-1 thrashing of Villa.

Paul Merson is of course dreaming of his beloved Arsenal winning on Saturday as they hope to compete for the title, but even he is only predicting a draw, pointing in particular to Newcastle’s magnificent home record under Eddie Howe.

Not to mention of course that home and away in all competitions, the last eleven matches have brought seven NUFC wins and only one defeat, scoring 27 goals and only conceding six.

A tough match for sure and especially with all the players he has missing, however, I think Eddie Howe will add to his excellent St James’ Park record and get at least a draw, hopefully the win.