Paul Merson verdict on what this Newcastle United situation is now

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the fourteenth NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players having played nineteen matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing at home to Man U.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“Both of these sides have to be devastated after their midweek games.

“Newcastle must have felt like they had qualified before PSG pulled one back right before the final whistle.

“They were outstanding but an absolute disgrace of a VAR decision spoiled their party.

“Manchester United keep throwing away their leads. Against Galatasaray, with the score 3-1, it was like a basketball match. It was so open. Erik ten Hag has got to understand that he is not managing Ajax anymore.

“He needs to learn how to shut up shop. You don’t have to entertain all the time. Sometimes, you have to take the pragmatic route.

“I think their chances of making it through to the knockout stages of the Champions League are still alive by the way. That’s because I believe Bayern might play a weakened squad against them as they’ve already qualified.

“[Manchester] United have a few issues to address though. Firstly, Andre Onana should have saved both of Hakim Ziyech’s goals. It was an extremely disappointing performance and as the goalkeeper of such a big club, you cannot keep costing your team big wins.

“[Manchester] United booted De Gea out of the club and the consensus seemed to be that they would be able to challenge for titles with a better goalkeeper. But it has just not worked out with Onana, has it?

“Secondly, they have to trust Kobbie Mainoo to play at the base of midfield. He did a great job against Everton last weekend and I don’t know why they went with Sofyan Amrabat against Galatasaray. It must have something to do with not throwing a young player in the deep end in as hostile an environment as the RAMS Park.

“But if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. Mainoo should start here but even then, I don’t see Manchester United toughing it out against Newcastle United.

“Manchester United are more ruthless than Chelsea but the Magpies were excellent last weekend and I’d be shocked if they don’t win this week.

Predicted scoreline: Newcastle United 3-1 Manchester United”

Not a lot I would disagree with Paul Merson about there.

Especially with regards to Newcastle United.

It was an ‘absolute disgrace’ that the PSG penalty was given.

However, at the same time, none of us should be crying on like Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal fans for weeks on end.

What is done is done and all that matters is fans and especially players getting their heads right for this Man U match.

Paul Merson says he will be ‘shocked’ if Newcastle United don’t win against Man U.

I wouldn’t go that far BUT I would say for sure, that if Eddie Howe’s team play like they did against both Chelsea and Arsenal in the last two home games, then I would be astonished if NUFC don’t pick up all three points.

It was obviously a very tough and draining match on Tuesday in Paris, however, unless we have picked up any more nightmare injuries, we can’t really be using that as any kind of excuse for not performing this Saturday night, as Man U managed to make it a full on draining game for them as well on Wednesday night in Istanbul. With Onana chucking a couple in the net after Man U had twice managed a two goal advantage.

A week ago, Paul Merson declared ‘Chelsea are starting to adapt to Mauricio Pochettino’s style. They are able to give any side a run for their money at this point’ BUT to be fair he was of the few pundits who didn’t forecast defeat for Eddie Howe, instead adding ‘Despite all that, Newcastle at home are always up for any challenge and I see this game ending in a draw.’

In his 40 Newcastle United Premier League games at St James’ Park, NUFC boss Eddie Howe has only lost five PL matches, three to Liverpool and one each to Man City and Arsenal.

Back at the start of April, Newcastle United absolutely dominated Man U. Erik ten Hag had his team wasting time from the opening kick-off but eventually Newcastle got a couple of goals, Man U very lucky only to lose 2-0.

Same again would do very nicely and here’s hoping Paul Merson is proved correct and Newcastle United win by at least a couple of goals against Man U this Saturday night.