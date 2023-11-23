News

Paul Merson verdict on what the Newcastle United situation is now

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United and the current situation at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal player speaking, with now approaching the thirteenth NUFC Premier League match of the season.

Eddie Howe and his players having played eighteen matches in total already, in all competitions.

Paul Merson discussing the possibilities ahead of Newcastle United playing at home to Chelsea.

Paul Merson speaking to Sportskeeda:

“This is going to be another huge game.

“It’s one of those games where the result will be dictated by the availability of players.

“If Chelsea can get through the first 30 minutes without getting conceding a goal, this could be an extremely interesting encounter.

“Chelsea are starting to adapt to Mauricio Pochettino’s style.

“They are able to give any side a run for their money at this point.

“I think Chelsea have to stick with Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer in attack. Sterling and Palmer have been in great form and they will be key here once again.

“Chelsea’s team, at the moment, is starting to pick itself and it’s a good thing.

“Earlier, we used to sit around wondering how they were going to line up. But that’s changed now.

“Despite all that, Newcastle at home are always up for any challenge and I see this game ending in a draw.

“Predicted scoreline: Newcastle United 1-1 Chelsea.”

An interesting one this.

Paul Merson declaring ‘Chelsea are starting to adapt to Mauricio Pochettino’s style. They are able to give any side a run for their money at this point.’

Now, Chelsea have spent laughably ridiculous amounts of money, more than three times as much as Newcastle United these past three transfer windows, Chelsea spending just short of a billion pounds!

However, despite what Paul Merson says, when it comes to winning Premier League football matches this season. what exactly have Chelsea achieved?

Chelsea have won only four of twelve Premier League games this season. Defeating Luton, Fulham, Burnley and nine man Tottenham.

Yes, they have spent a ridiculous fortune on so many expensive players, however, the fact remains that this season in the Premier League, Chelsea have failed to beat (or indeed lost to..) Forest, West Ham, Liverpool, Bournemouth, Arsenal, Villa, Man City and Brentford.

In contrast, in his 39 Premier League matches at St James’ Park, NUFC boss Eddie Howe has lost five PL matches, three to Liverpool and one each to Man City and Arsenal.

Anything could happen in this game but it would take a brave man to predict a loss for Eddie Howe.