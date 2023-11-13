News

Paraguay have now given an official injury update on Miguel Almiron

Eddie Howe must have wondered just when his bad luck is going to end, as after half an hour Miguel Almiron needing treatment.

Newcastle United drawing 0-0 with Bournemouth at the time.

Eddie Howe having gone into the match already missing 11 (ELEVEN) members of the Newcastle United first team squad, all outfield players.

Miguel Almiron unable to continue at Bournemouth and forced off.

We are of course heading into an international fortnight and Miguel Almiron a key player for Paraguay and their World Cup qualifying hopes. They have two big group qualifiers against Chile and Colombia this month.

Roberto Rojas is an expert on Paraguayan football and he has now reported that the Paraguay national side’s official social media has confirmed (see below) that Miguel Almiron will miss both of these World Cup group qualifiers.

The Paraguay national set-up confirmed it as ‘A Grade 1 biceps femoris muscle injury on the right thigh’ for Miguel Almiron.

So Paraguay report that it is a ‘Grade 1’, so at what extreme is grade one, the very worst or best outcome?

Grade 1 — mild muscle strain or pull

Grade 2 — partial muscle tear

Grade 3 — complete muscle tear

So the good news is that Grade 1 is at the right end of things.

The recovery time can be as little as days for such an injury and every hope that whilst it has been enough to rule Miguel Almiron out of these two internationals, every chance he could be back in time for Chelsea on Saturday 25 November, or at worst, very soon after that (If Grade 3 it could have been months and possible surgery…).

🚨 OFFICIAL FROM @Albirroja 🚨 A Grade 1 biceps femoris muscle injury on the right thigh for Miguel Almiron. Won’t be available for Paraguay’s final two World Cup qualifiers for 2023 against Chile & Colombia. pic.twitter.com/5ts1QcczRf — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) November 12, 2023

This is what Eddie Howe was faced with when looking at his unavailable list for Bournemouth:

Botman – Injured

Targett – Injured

Tonali – Banned

Burn – Injured

Bruno – Suspended

Isak – Injured

Anderson – Injured

Murphy – Injured

Barnes – Injured

Manquillo – Injured

Wilson – Injured

Then of course Miguel Almiron made it twelve missing players in total, when forced off through injury after half an hour.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 11 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bournemouth:

Solanke 60, 73

Possession was Bournemouth 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were Bournemouth 19 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Bournemouth 10 Newcastle 5

Corners were Bournemouth 6 Newcastle 5

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 11,201 (Newcastle 1,100

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Hall (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Parkinson 66), Willock (Krafth 90+5), Almiron (Ritchie 31), Gordon, Joelinton

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Alex Murphy, Diallo

(Newcastle United – Yet another classic case of media not letting truth get in way of a good story – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United injuries are no excuse… An explanation – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Nothing to get upset about here – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Bournemouth 2 Newcastle 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports