Outrage at price of Chelsea v Newcastle United tickets – Surely misplaced when compared to this?

On Wednesday I read an article (see below) on The Mag about Chelsea v Newcastle tickets.

Newcastle United fans getting an away allocation of around 4,300 tickets for this Carabao Cup quarter-final next month.

Since then, I have seen outrage at the price of Chelsea v Newcastle United tickets from a fair few Newcastle supporters.

These NUFC fans complaining that Chelsea are taking advantage of Newcastle supporters with the prices they are charging away fans.

The Chelsea v Newcastle tickets costing away fans £38 (£19 concessions).

Chelsea have three price bands for domestic cup matches and have charged cheaper prices in earlier rounds. The cheapest band sees adult away fans paying £26, then the middle one is £32 for adults.

The Newcastle United fans who are complaining, pointing out that for Premier League matches, there is currently a limit of £30 for away fans.

(This limit was brought in not for the benefit of fans of course. Instead it was because the Premier League know that a big attraction when they sell the overseas TV rights is the atmosphere that is generated at PL matches and which comes over via the TV screens to those watching around the globe. A key ingredient for those atmospheres is the thousands of away fans at each game, with the price of tickets to Premier League matches having gone so high, scandalously high in many cases. The fear of the Premier League was that if away fans were having to pay the sky high prices home fans have to for match by match tickets, then that high cost on top of prices rising for all forms of travel (car, coach, train etc), would ultimately be sure to lead to a fall off in the number of away fans overall. Less away fans = less atmosphere = less attractive when selling Premier League football to overseas audiences.)

Surely though this outrage from Newcastle United fans is pretty much totally misplaced… not just because of this explanation as to why the Premier League have put in that £30 limit for away fans at league matches.

For starters, it is misleading to just talk of NUFC fans having to pay £38 for Chelsea v Newcastle tickets. The fact is that ALL the tickets are £38 for adults going to this quarter-final, all the Chelsea fans having to pay the same.

Bottom line is that if you are going to have a go at the Chelsea owners for charging £38 to NUFC fans, then you have to also have a go at the Newcastle United owners. For domestic cup matches, after the costs (police, stewards etc) of hosting the match are deducted, a percentage then goes into the competition central pot that funds the prize money and then the rest of the cash is split between the two clubs. The two clubs have to agree the ticket prices, or if on very rare occasions the away club objects, the prices are then decided by the football authorities. I think quite clearly there has been no objection by the NUFC owners on this occasion, as sadly in modern terms, charging £38 for a match ticket is nothing out of the ordinary.

I think as well, many Newcastle United fans are a bit out of touch as well with what is the reality for many of their fellow NUFC supporters.

All away fans buying Chelsea v Newcastle tickets have to be season ticket holders and I think this is where the out of touch part comes into it.

Most of these ST holders are paying very cheap prices for their season tickets, on the long-term Mike Ashley deals their ST price not going up and for example, those who sit in the Leazes and Gallowgate, the majority of them currently pay less than £25 per match.

Ironically / conveniently, Newcastle United are home to Chelsea in their next Premier League match. Whilst those fans who kept giving Mike Ashley their money are in most cases paying less than £25 (their season ticket price averaged out) for next Saturday’s match if sitting in the Leazes or Gallowgate. For supporters who pay match by match, many of who are the ones who boycotted Ashley and gave up their season tickets to try and get him out, they are having to pay £47 for this Chelsea game if lucky enough to get a ticket in the ballot, those the cheapest match by match tickets to sit in Gallowgate or Leazes, even more if getting tickets in East Stand or Milburn. Members having also had to pay £37 for a year’s membership just to be able to go into a ballot to try and get one of those £47 Chelsea tickets.

So members paying TWICE as much for their tickets as season ticket holders, even before you take into account that additional £37 members have paid! All members will tell you as well how few games you get tickets for via the ballots, so a significant proportion of that £37 membership has to be added to each ticket price, for the tickets you do manage to get.

I do admit that £47 is only charged for Leazes / Gallowgate seats for matches against the likes of Chelsea and Man U, with lesser opposition (Brentford, Palace etc) those seats are ‘only’ £44…

Personally, I think ALL ticket prices these days are shocking, certainly those charged by Premier League clubs.

However, I do think it is a far bigger disgrace that (adult) Newcastle fans are charged £47 minimum (unless family enclosure) by the NUFC owners for next Saturday’s match, than Newcastle supporters getting charged £38 (also agreed by the NUFC owners!) for the cup quarter-final at Chelsea.

The Mag – 15 November 2023:

Chelsea v Newcastle tickets are going to be massively in demand.

At Old Trafford, Newcastle United fans getting an allocation of around 7,300 tickets and what a night they experienced!

So what can we expect when it comes to Chelsea v Newcastle tickets for this Carabao Cup quarter-final?

The rules of the competition say that clubs are obliged to give at least 10% of the capacity to the away fans.

The biggest crowd of the season so far at Stamford Bridge has been 40,096 for the Premier League 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

However, in the Carabao Cup, Chelsea haven’t been able to fill their stadium in any of the three ties so far.

Round Two – 37,794 Chelsea 2 AFC Wimbledon 1

Round Two – 37,516 Chelsea 1 Brighton 0

Round Two – 39,548 Chelsea 2 Blackburn 0

So according to the competition rules, Newcastle United entitled to at least 4,000 tickets for this Carabao Cup match and now Chelsea have confirmed that United have taken the full allocation available to them.

Those Newcastle fans will be situated in the Shed End, with Chelsea advising some of their season ticket holders that they will have to move to alternative seats, if they still wish to go to the game.

AFC Wimbledon DID take the maximum allocation when they played away at Chelsea in round two…

AFC Wimbledon official announcement – 18 August 2023

‘The Dons will be aiming to cause another Carabao Cup upset at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 30 August (7.45 pm kick-off) – and we’re pleased to confirm ticket details for this exciting match.

We’ve received an allocation of 4,298 for this second round cup tie versus Chelsea – our reward for knocking out Championship club Coventry City – and tickets will go on sale from Monday 21 August at 2 pm.

Dons supporters will be accommodated in the Shed Upper and Lower tiers at Stamford Bridge, with the following ticket prices:

Adult – £26

Juniors Under-20s – £13

Seniors Over 65 – £13

Wheelchair Adult – £26

Wheelchair Juniors Under 20 – £13

Wheelchair Seniors Over 65 – £13

Wheelchair Personal Assistants – FOC

Ambulant Adult – £26

Ambulant Juniors Under 20- £13

Ambulant Seniors Over 65- £13

Ambulant Personal Assistants – FOC’

So when it comes to Chelsea v Newcastle tickets, NUFC fans will also be getting around the 4,298 allocation that AFC Wimbledon got.

As for prices though…

Chelsea have different prices for domestic cup matches, depending on the attractiveness of the match, categories C, D and E.

The AFC Wimbledon one was a category E match, with adult tickets £26, as per above. For Category D cup matches, away fans (as well as Chelsea supporters) are charged £32 for adults.

This Newcastle United match has been deemed a Category C cup match by Chelsea, the most expensive of domestic cup ones and it is £38 for adult ticket prices and £19 for juniors and seniors, according to the official Chelsea ticketing site (Chelsea charging the same prices for the vast majority of seats in the home areas, apart from some where there is a restricted view).