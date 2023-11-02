Opinion

Only one team can still win the quadruple – My pound is on

Manchester City came ever so close to winning the quadruple last season.

Champions League – Tick!

Premier League – Tick!

FA Cup – Tick!

Carabao Cup – Fail!

Yes, Southampton denying Pep and his players at the quarter-final stage, the chance of going on and grabbing that never before won, quadruple.

No club has ever done it.

Now on 2 November 2023, less than three months into the season, only one Premier League club can still do the quadruple.

I have had my pound on it this morning.

28/1 Champions League

66/1 Premier League

10/1 FA Cup

4/1 Carabao Cup

Yes, Newcastle United are 106,864/1 to win the quadruple.

My bookie is already quaking in his boots, when I go to pick up £106,865 after the match at Wembley on 1 June 2024. After Eddie Howe’s injury (and suspension and illness) hit squad completes the quadruple with a famous Champions League victory to complete the four-timer. Due to the sheer number of missing players, Newcastle United getting special dispensation to allow Eddie Howe to play up front and score the winner, after emergency keeper Jason Tindall saves three penalties at the other end and Real Madrid the losing finalists.

We can dream.

The only ones who can still do so this season, of winning that elusive quadruple.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Brunoo 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – Carabao Cup quarter final)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports