One night in Rotterdam 21 years ago – Feyenoord 2 Newcastle 3 – Video Champions League reminder

For those thinking the NUFC Champions League dream is over for sure this 2023/24 season, I give you Feyenoord 2 Newcastle 3.

On 13 November 2002, thousands of United fans descended on Rotterdam, exactly 21 years ago today.

An epic night with Newcastle needing to beat Feyenoord to have any chance of going through to the second group stage of the Champions League.

United had lost their first three group games but won the next two (against Juventus and Dynamo Kiev), giving them a faint chance of being the first team to still progress despite losing the first three group games.

Newcastle went a goal up in the final seconds of the first half, Alan Shearer heading on for Craig Bellamy to finish from an acute angle.

Four minutes into the second half and the scenes in the away section were manic, Hugo Viana’s sweet left foot volley putting United two up.

Then nightmare, goals in the 65th and 71st saw Newcastle pegged back at 2-2.

In the final seconds though, Newcastle broke away and Dyer’s effort was parried by the keeper, only as far as Craig Bellamy who forced the ball home.

The celebrations that followed will live long in the memory.

The team that night playing in front of 45,000 was:

Shay Given

Andy Griffin

Aaron Hughes

Nikos Dabizas

Andy O’Brien

Gary Speed

Kieron Dyer

Jermaine Jenas

Hugo Viana (Bernard 83)

Craig Bellamy

Alan Shearer

Enjoy that Feyenoord 2 Newcastle 3 night all over again, goals and highlights footage above.

Plus, a great reminder that this season’s Champions League dream is still very much alive.

If Eddie Howe’s side win against both PSG and AC Milan then Newcastle definitely go through.

Whilst if they get four points from the two matches, that would still give them a very good chance of doing so, depending on how other games go.

Still all to play for, as it was that night in Rotterdam 21 years ago today.