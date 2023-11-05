News

Official Premier League statement – In support of Newcastle United players subjected to shameful abuse

The Premier League have published an official statement (see below) on Sunday.

This follows an earlier statement (also see below) from Newcastle United, which had revealed certain NUFC players had been subjected to vile racist abuse.

This was sparked by Newcastle winning 1-0 against Arsenal, the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock singed out for the shameful abuse.

Premier League official statement – 5 November 2023:

‘Racism has no place in our game or anywhere in society.

We offer our full support to Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock, and Newcastle United.

The Premier League condemns any form of discriminatory abuse and actively works with all players, clubs, platforms, and authorities to help bring offenders of hate crime to justice.’

The Mag – 5 November 2023:

Newcastle United players have been subjected to shocking racist abuse.

This came after United deservedly picked up all three points against Arsenal on Saturday.

An official club statement (see below) naming Newcastle United players Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes as at least two who were the targets of racist abuse.

Personally, I saw some shocking stuff from Arsenal fan accounts on social media following the NUFC victory, absolutely disgraceful.

The club saying they are committed to holding those responsible to account.

Honestly, it should just be an automatic prison sentence for this type of thing to try and get some kind of control on this are of social media and I would be saying the same if this was supposed Newcastle United fans putting up such comments.

Newcastle United official statement – 5 November 2023:

‘Newcastle United strongly condemns racist abuse sent to Bruno Guimarães and Joe Willock via social media following Saturday’s victory over Arsenal.

Our message is clear.

There is no room for racism in football or society.

We are providing support to Bruno and Joe and will work with relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible so that they can be held to account.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0 – Saturday 4 November 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 64

Arsenal:

Possession was Arsenal 60% Newcastle 40%

Total shots were Arsenal 14 Newcastle 9

Shots on target were Arsenal 1 Newcastle 2

Corners Arsenal 11 Newcastle 0

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Attendance: 52,194 (3,000 Arsenal)

Newcastle team v Arsenal:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn (Livramento 45), Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 63 (Ritchie 79)), Wilson (Willock 62), Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Lewis Miley

