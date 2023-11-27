News

Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability for PSG match on Tuesday night

An official Newcastle United injury update late on Monday afternoon.

Eddie Howe speaking to journalists in Paris.

The NUFC Head Coach talking ahead of Tuesday night’s game against PSG.

The Eddie Howe message is very much ‘as you were’ on availability for this Champions League match.

Indicating nothing much, if anything has changed since Saturday.

Eddie Howe revealing that Joe Willock is seeing a specialist on Tuesday to evaluate his latest injury, picked up in training.

Whilst the NUFC boss also stated that Sean Longstaff hasn’t travelled and will miss this PSG rematch.

Eddie Howe:

“We are pretty much as we were at the weekend but just with a few absentees who can’t play in this competition.

“Joe Willock is seeing a specialist tomorrow, we are still unsure on him.

“Sean Longstaff has not travelled.”

So that would appear to mean that Eddie Howe will be selecting his starting eleven from this lot:

Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius, Miguel Almiron, Paul Dummett, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Hall, Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Miley

So three keepers and twelve outfield players.

Lewis Hall back available after not able to be involved on Saturday, due to his loan status from Chelsea.

Mark Gillespie, Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth weren’t named in the senior 23 man NUFC Champions League squad, so they can’t be included.

At the Dortmund away match, De Bolle and Parkinson were promoted from the Under 21s to be on the bench, so they and one or two other young players might be amongst the subs on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(If winning at Chelsea in the quarter-final: Carabao Cup Semi-Final (first leg) – w/c 8 January 2024 and Carabao Cup Semi-Final (second leg) – w/c 21 January 2024)