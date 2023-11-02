Official Match Cam footage of Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Well worth a watch
A brilliant result, Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3.
What a match at Old Trafford!
Eddie Howe’s side moving into the last eight of the Carabao Cup with a commanding performance.
So much to talk about in this Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 clash.
Great goals and an incident packed game.
Interesting to see this Match Cam footage (watch below) released by the club.
Showing behind the scenes stuff, as well as excellent different angle match action from an alternative angle, down at pitch level.
Well worth watching the whole thing.
Looking forward to now seeing what the visit to Chelsea now brings…
Stats via BBC Sport:
Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60
Man U:
Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%
Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10
Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5
Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2
Referee: Robert Jones
Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)
Newcastle team v Wolves:
Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Bruno 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)
SUBS:
Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)
Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports
Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon
Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)
Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)
Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
