Videos

Official Match Cam footage of Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Well worth a watch

A brilliant result, Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3.

What a match at Old Trafford!

Eddie Howe’s side moving into the last eight of the Carabao Cup with a commanding performance.

So much to talk about in this Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 clash.

Great goals and an incident packed game.

Interesting to see this Match Cam footage (watch below) released by the club.

Showing behind the scenes stuff, as well as excellent different angle match action from an alternative angle, down at pitch level.

Well worth watching the whole thing.

Looking forward to now seeing what the visit to Chelsea now brings…

Stats via BBC Sport:

Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 – Wednesday 1 November 8.15pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 28, Hall 36, Willock 60

Man U:

Possession was Man U 62% Newcastle 38%

Total shots were Man U 13 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Man U 2 Newcastle 5

Corners Man U 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 72,484 (NUFC 7,300)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Livramento, Krafth, Dummett, Targett (Almiron 5), Hall (Burn 74), Longstaff, Willock (Bruno 64), Ritchie (Trippier 75), Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 64)

SUBS:

Karius, Lascelles, Diallo, Parkinson

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports