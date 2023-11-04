News

Official club announcement – Newcastle v Arsenal match arrangements to mark Armistice Day

It is Newcastle v Arsenal today.

With an official club announcement (see below) detailing what the plans are for this match.

With Newcastle v Arsenal the closest home game ahead of Armistice Day.

Newcastle United official announcement for Newcastle v Arsenal match:

Newcastle United, its players and staff will honour service personnel past and present at this weekend’s game against Arsenal as part of the club’s Armistice Day commemorations.

The Premier League clash against Mikel Arteta’s men falls as the closet home game to Remembrance Sunday, where supporters will join the club in paying its respects to all those who have lost their lives in conflict.

BEFORE THE GAME

As the players take to the pitch they will be joined by local service personnel from the 5th Battalion of the Regiment of Royal Fusiliers based in Newcastle upon Tyne, RAF Boulmer from Northumberland and HMS Calliope, whose local offices are in Gateshead.

Wor Flags will also have a special display in the Gallowgate End prior to kick off.

MINUTE’S SILENCE

Supporters are encouraged to arrive in their seats early to join both sets of players, staff and officials in observing a minute’s silence before kick-off. During the period of silence, buglers will play The Last Post.

WAR MEMORIAL AT ST. JAMES’ PARK

Supporters wishing to pay their own respects to the Armed Forces are able to do so in their own time at St. James’ Park’s War Memorial Garden, which is located opposite the Alder Sweeney Memorial Garden at the Milburn Stand. Bearing the words ‘Lest We Forget’, the memorial carries the names of all 23 former Newcastle United players who passed away during the First and Second World Wars.

POPPY SHIRTS

The players will be wearing commemorative poppy shirts during the game. These will then be auctioned off in aid of the Royal British Legion. For more information on the shirt auction please visit www.matchwornshirt.com/category/newcastle-united.

POPPY PIN BADGES

Magpies supporters can show their support for their team and for the Royal British Legion with Newcastle United poppy pin badges on sale at the club store at St. James’ Park.

Priced at £6 each (cash only), all profits benefit the work of the Royal British Legion.