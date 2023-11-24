News

Official Chelsea injury update – 6 Chelsea players will miss Newcastle United match

Friday has brought an official Chelsea injury update.

With the blues set to play Newcastle United on Saturday.

The away side confirming that six Chelsea players are definitely ruled out.

Official Chelsea announcement – 24 November 2023:

The following injury update has been provided ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

Trevoh Chalobah – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Ben Chilwell – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Carney Chukwuemeka – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Wesley Fofana – continuing to undergo his rehabilitation programme.

Romeo Lavia – progressing with the reconditioning phase of his rehabilitation.

Christopher Nkunku – progressing with the reconditioning phase of his rehabilitation.

Mauricio Pochettino on Saturday’s trip to Newcastle:

“Levi Colwill is going to be in the squad but Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku are out.

“They are both in good condition, Nkunku is a little bit ahead of Lavia, he was doing things with the group, but still not full recovery to be part of the squad.

“It was nice to see Wesley Fofana run on the grass. It was good motivation and it is good that he can start to feel the grass.”